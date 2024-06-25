Going nowhere: Rafa Marquez ends speculation on his future by signing new Barcelona contract

Barcelona’s First Federation play-off final defeat to Cordoba last weekend had elevated doubts about Rafa Marquez’s continuity as head coach, especially as his contract was due to expire at the end of the month. The Mexican did a stellar job with the youngsters in 2023-24, and on the back of that, he had been linked with a move to the Segunda. However, that won’t be happening now.

Barcelona have confirmed that Marquez is staying as manager, having signed a new one-year contract until the end of next season. He can now look forward to another campaign in charge, with the aim once again being promotion to the second tier of Spanish football.

❗ 𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀 🤝 Acuerdo con @RafaMarquezMX para la renovación del técnico del #BarçaAtlètic hasta el 2025 🔗 https://t.co/B8ziYz3G8M 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/iND3wBG4jI — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) June 25, 2024

Tying down Marquez to a new contract is excellent news for Barcelona’s subsidiary, who were in very good form last season, especially when taking into account that Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Hector Fort – among others – were regularly involved in the first team. Momentum can build going into 2024-25.