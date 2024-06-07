'Going nowhere' - Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool release clause claims dismissed

Claims that Alexis Mac Allister has got a ‘secret’ release clause in his Liverpool contract have been DISMISSED.

Worrying signs regarding Mac Allister’s future have emerged in recent weeks.

A report from Directvsports in Argentina claimed Real Madrid were making moves to sign Mac Allister and that there is a clause contained in his deal, meaning interested parties can sign the World Cup winner for €70m.

Alexis Mac Allister

'Going nowhere' - Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool release clause claims dismissedby Peter Staunton

Dominik Szoboszlai

Hungary coach gives Szoboszlai SHOCK wake-up call after 'average' showing against Irelandby Peter Staunton

Teun Koopmeiners, Liverpool Transfer target

How Liverpool could end up inadvertently funding a Juventus move for Koopmeinersby Peter Staunton

Alexis is under contract on Merseyside until 2028 but Madrid will soon be looking for a pair of high-quality midfielders.

Toni Kroos has just announced his imminent retirement - which will commence after Euro 2024 - while Luka Modric will turn 40 next year and is in discussions regarding a one-year contract extension.

However, while Madrid may well still covet Mac Allister, there is no such clause available to them according to James Pearce of the Athletic.

Alexis Mac Allister for Liverpool.

Football - FA Premier League - Liverpool FC v Fulham FC LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool s Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda LIVERPOOL Anfield MERSEYSIDE ENGLAND PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xDavidxRawcliffex P2023-12-03-Liverpool_Fulham-56

Answering questions in a mailbag for the website, the respected Liverpool journalist detailed that the Reds don't permit release clauses when signing players.

“Liverpool don’t allow release clauses in contracts,” Pearce wrote.

“You can go right back to when Emre Can was in talks over a new deal. He wanted a release clause, Liverpool dismissed the idea, and he ended up leaving as a free agent when his contract expired in the summer of 2018.

“Mac Allister is going nowhere.”

Liverpool signed Mac Allister from Brighton last summer with the Argentina international going on to become one of the Reds’ best players of the season.

The 25-year-old finished his first campaign at Anfield with seven goals and seven assists in 46 appearances overall but contributed so much more for Jurgen Klopp in midfield.

The former Boca Juniors playmaker came in for a bargain £35 million, representing rare value in a transfer market that sometimes seems to defy logic.

"ME ENTERÉ CUANDO SALIÓ POR LAS REDES". Alexis Mac Allister llegó a Buenos Aires tras la temporada con Liverpool e hizo un balance de su año con los Reds. 📺 #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/oqKVZnxID6 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Argentina are defending their Copa America title in the United States this summer, which kicks off on June 20. Mac Allister will play a key part alongside Lionel Messi and co, with focus now turning to international duties.

Mac Allister preparing to defend Copa

Upon landing in Buenos Aires ahead of the tournament, ESPN Argentina caught up with Alexis and put the question of Real Madrid’s interest to him but Mac Allister wasn’t giving much away.

Rushing through the airport, he said: "I'm not talking about assumptions, I'm very happy in Liverpool."

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Man City MUST be punished otherwise the Premier League as we know it is deadby Sam McGuire