What’s going on right now with Rutgers football and Caden Brown?

Caden Brown is one of the top uncommitted targets still out there for Rutgers football. The Scarlet Knights have been doing well with one of New York’s top players for some time now.

Last month, Rutgers received a commitment from Aaris Bethea, a defensive lineman who is teammates with Brown at Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.). A three-star defensive end, Brown is a legitimate Power Five recruit who is a top five player in New York according to the 247Sports Composite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He holds offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Washington (where he took a visit over a year ago in April) and West Virginia as well as Rutgers.

In May, he announced a top four of Maryland, Michigan State and Penn State as well as Rutgers.

So where do things stand with Rutgers and the three-star Caden Brown?

The Scarlet Knights are getting a July 29 visit from Brown. Things have been trending well with Brown for a while. And while he didn’t take an official visit in June, the visit at the end of the month is an important one for the defensive end in his recruitment.

Advertisement

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Brown is explosive and quick off the edge. He has good footwork and hips.

Brown doesn’t have any other visits planned as of right now.

Related

Watch: Ron Harper Jr. posterizes an opponent in the NBA Summer League

Four-star Gabriel Winowich sees Rutgers football trending up

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire