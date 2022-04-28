What is going on with Notre Dame and Arch Manning?

There are great things that come from Twitter (fundraisers, connection, friendships, sense of community) and then there are the negatives (fake news, online tough guys, it not having an edit button).

Wednesday saw both the good and bad of that in regards to Notre Dame football.

You see, Notre Dame has been in hot pursuit of five-star quarterback Dante Moore in the 2023 recruiting class for quite some time. However, another five-star quarterback in the 2023 class had some extended family members on Notre Dame’s campus Tuesday which caused quite the stir seeing as that family’s last name is Manning.

So what happened and what are the facts?

Eli Manning on Campus

I don’t know who took the picture but Wednesday night a photo emerged online of former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning wearing the “Rudy jacket” while walking with former Notre Dame quarterbacks Brady Quinn and Rick Mirer. The @CJGolson Twitter account along with some information that although largely factual in regards to Quinn, didn’t apply to the other part.

Manning seen outside Notre Dame Stadium talking with Brady Quinn. Quinn recently started an NIL collective which will certainly play a large role in Notre Dame’s recruiting efforts, including for Arch Manning.#CFB #NotreDame https://t.co/B6hqj1dxk2 pic.twitter.com/JE6eNod3jz — CJ Golson (@CJGolson) April 27, 2022

Eli visits with Notre Dame legends

Later a photo surfaced online of [autotag]Eli Manning[/autotag], an uncle of top 2023 quarterback [autotag]Arch Manning[/autotag], with Notre Dame legends Rocket Ismail, Brady Quinn, and Rick Mirer, along with athletic director Jack Swarbrick and a young lady who has quite the personal story to share herself, thanks to the generosity Eli’s older brother.

@EliManning my daughter (in the red) wanted to tell you…when she met you tonight at Notre Dame…to tell your brother thank you! His help making Peyton Manning hospital a reality saved her when she had a stroke last year while a senior in high school! Thank you and your family! pic.twitter.com/A0q8ygZXx9 — Thomas Gallagher (@TommyG_Hurdles) April 28, 2022

Not what you think

As exciting as it was to think about the top quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, a member of the first family of quarterbacks possibly heading to Notre Dame, Eli’s visit to South Bend had nothing to do with Arch’s future college choice.

Yes, the Manning Bros. were on the #NotreDame campus today. Peyton and Eli were here for a midday shoot at a series of ND locations for @NFLFilms — South Dining Hall and Walsh Hall among them. More sightings to come on Thursday, I'm told. Deep breath, Irish fans. #NDFootball — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) April 28, 2022

Notre Dame remains all-in on Dante Moore

Notre Dame hasn’t been linked to Arch Manning in really any capacity during his entire recruiting process, so what would change that now?

As it turns out, nothing as the Irish remain all-in on Moore.

In order to stop the flood of messages I am receiving …. the Mannings are on campus to shoot an episode of Peyton’s show. This is NOT about Arch or recruiting. Notre Dame is ALL IN on Dante Moore and have been for a long time. He is the guy they want. — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) April 28, 2022

Notre Dame to visit Moore on Thursday

According to Mike Singer of Blue Gold Illustrated, Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees is set to be in Detroit Thursday to see Moore again. The link is to exclusive content so you’ll have to pay to read the article but it’s fairly difficult to misinterpret a headline that reads “Notre Dame on the road: Tommy Rees to see five-star QB Dante Moore Thursday“.

