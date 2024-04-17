'We are going to get that monkey off our back': Coshocton baseball is staying the course

COSHOCTON — Scott Loomis knew there would be growing pains in his first season back as Coshocton's head baseball coach.

His team was replacing some heavy hitters from last year's 13-win squad, most notably a second-team All-Ohioan in Hudson Wesney, whose talents are now at Notre Dame College in Cleveland.

Despite an 0-8 start, Loomis is maintaining a positive approach in his second go-around. Of their losses, Saturday's 11-1 home setback to Claymont was the first to decided by more than five runs.

Four have come by three or less and came to four of the better teams in the Muskingum Valley League in Tri-Valley, New Lexington, Philo and West Muskingum.

It was trial by fire for underclassmen like J.J. Herman, Calan Shaw and Cooper George, who Loomis said are learning the ropes in the season's early stages.

The Redskins lost two games by a combined four runs to West M last week, with both games featuring missed opportunities late in games.

"We are better than our record indicates right now, and we're going to get that first one," Loomis said following his team's 4-1 loss on Wednesday at West. "We are going to get that monkey off our back and get rolling."

They had the bases loaded in the fifth inning trailing by two in their second of two straight meetings against the Tornadoes. They managed only one run after failing to record a hit, preventing them from taking the lead.

Coby Moore throws out a runner at first base during Coshocton's 4-1 loss to host West Muskingum on Wednesday in Falls Township. The Tornadoes improved to 5-2 overall.

West eventually scored twice in the sixth off starter Gage Wright to put the game away. It was precisely the sort of situational play that young teams learn to navigate over time.

Runners left in scoring position has been a theme in most games.

"As I told (the team), we are a play away, a hit away, from every ballgame that we've played," Loomis said. "We knew the early part of the schedule was going to be the toughest part of our schedule this year, so we're getting through and knocking on the door. Now we need to get ourselves to get that hit, make that play in that critical situation. Then we're going to start winning some ballgames."

The weather has done them no favors. Dry weather days have been reserved for games the last two weeks, the result of some six inches of rain falling in the area in the time since. It has made working on flaws in non-game environments a difficult task.

"It's the same conditions for everyone," Loomis said. "It's just building strength in our mental game. We always talk about attitude, perspective and effort. We are figuring out how to deal with these adversities, and it's going to make us better as the season goes along."

If they are to break barriers, Moore and Wright at the top of the rotation will undoubtedly be key reasons.

Moore is the elder statesman as a three-year starter and No. 1 hurler, while also starting at shortstop. His bat is a proven one in the middle of the lineup. It's essentially the same role Wesney filled last season.

Wright, a junior, and his array of off-speed pitches have been solid in the No. 2 slot to give the team a chance in all three of his starts.

Moore, who allowed one run in a complete game loss to Meadowbrook on Monday, also kept his team in the game in the first meeting against West, adding a hit and two walks at the plate. He struck out seven in a 3-2 home setback to Philo.

As the team's centerpiece, Moore said that he is making being a leader with his play — and his voice — a key part of his skill set. He was an All-East District performer in Division III as a junior.

"I feel like I was starting to do it even when Huddy was here," Moore said. "You always need that guy to kind of step up and be a leader, help everybody out in practice and picking stuff up."

Loomis said he has filled that role well.

"Coby has played more baseball than anyone out here," Loomis said. "He has been a part of every situation that we encounter. In all three outings he has thrown really well. It's just one play here, one play there."

Moore said the team has responded favorably to Loomis' message and expects the results to come sooner rather than later.

"Once we get one, we will probably get a few," Moore said. "We are pretty good at staying positive — it's just executing. It's getting that clutch single over shortstop."

