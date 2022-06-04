What’s going on with Josiah Brown? Four-star updates his recruitment

Josiah Brown was going to announce his college decision on Thursday night, but one of the top football players in New York took a step back and is now keeping his recruitment open.

Brown is a four-star defensive back from Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.). The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the top player in New York and the No. 241 recruit in the nation for the class of 2024.

Currently, his offer list includes Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Pittsburgh as well as Rutgers.

He was at Rutgers on Wednesday for football camp on the same day that his teammate and good friend Dylan Braithwaite committed to the Scarlet Knights.

On Thursday, Brown tweeted that a decision was going to be announced that night but then he deleted that tweet.

On Saturday afternoon, he explained to RutgersWire that thought process.

“I’m taking more time; I’m going to go on my visits and visit more schools,” Brown told RutgersWire. “It’s a big decision in life so I just decided to wait it out a little bit.”

As for Braithwaite, Brown was excited to see his teammate commit to the chance to play Big Ten football. The two are very close and the possibility does exist that Braithwaite and Brown could be teammates in college someday.

Nothing is set in stone and Brown does face a huge decision, arguably the biggest of his young life, when it comes to sorting out the college process.

“It was beautiful for me because that’s my very close friend. I’m happy for him and I know he is going to excel at the next level,” Brown said.

“Anything can happen, it could be a possibility. But right now, I’m taking it one day at a time.”

Check with RutgersWire over the weekend to see what four-star Josiah Brownhad to say about his recruitment. He will break down his thoughts on Rutgers as well as Michigan State and Notre Dame.