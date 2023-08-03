Going inside the Texas Tech football depth chart as preseason practice begins

Here is the Texas Tech football depth chart going into preseason practice, according to Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire. The ^ symbol denotes a player in his final year of eligibility. Players in bold-face type started six or more games for Texas Tech last season.

OFFENSE

Wide receiver X

11 Loic Fouonji, 6-4, 215, Sr-3L

Coming off 7-catch, 100-yard game in Texas Bowl victory.

8 Coy Eakin, 6-2, 210, Fr-RS

Was asserting himself in spring before suffering broken collarbone.

10 Drae McCray, 5-9, 185, Jr-Tr

Austin Peay transfer led Atlantic Sun in catches (76) and yards (1,021) last year.

Inside receiver H

20 Nehemiah Martinez, 5-9, 205, Jr-2L

Showed tough running-back roots while making 32 catches, 394 yards, two TDs last season.

14 Xavier White, 6-0, 195, ^Sr-3L

Coming up on 2,000 career yards from scrimmage with 968 receiving, 751 rushing.

82 Drew Hocutt, 6-0, 190, Jr-1L

On fringe of rotation for second year in a row.

Inside receiver Y

1 Myles Price, 5-10, 190, Sr-3L

After two straight 500-yard seasons, is his ceiling higher?

10 Drae McCray, 5-9, 185, Jr-Tr

Coaches have speed receiver on depth chart both inside and outside.

4 Jordan Brown, 5-11, 185, Jr-1L

More likely to make impact as return man.

Wide receiver Z

9 Jerand Bradley, 6-5, 215, So-1L

Led team in catches (51), yards (744) and TDs (6) as redshirt freshman.

6 J.J. Sparkman, 6-4, 220, Jr-2L

In spring, was "best I've seen him since I've been here," McGuire said.

13 Brady Boyd, 6-1, 195, Jr-1L

Plan is to redshirt, barring injuries to receiver group.

Jerand Bradley (9) was Texas Tech's leading receiver last season, and cornerback Malik Dunlap, right, tied for second in the Big 12 in passes defended with one interception and 12 pass breakups.

Tight end

88 Baylor Cupp, 6-6, 260, Sr-1L

Distancing himself from two seasons lost to injuries.

80 Mason Tharp, 6-9, 270, Jr-2L

Concussions have been a concern.

43 Henry Teeter, 6-4, 255, ^Sr-2L

Will be part of the rotation for third year in a row.

15 Jayden York, 6-4, 245, Jr-1L

Would be playing in a less-crowded room.

Left tackle

71 Monroe Mills, 6-6, 315, Jr-1L

Traded spots with Caleb Rogers after starting at right tackle in '22.

66 Matt Keeler, 6-6, 305, Jr-1L

High-school teammate of Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.

74 Daniel Sill, 6-5, 300, Fr-HS

Went through spring as first-semester freshman.

Left guard

70 Cole Spencer, 6-4, 300, ^Sr-RS

Seventh-year senior with 44 career starts at Western Kentucky.

75 Jacoby Jackson, 6-6, 335, So-1L

Likely starter in 2024, so development a key.

63 Dylan Shaw, 6-4, 300, Fr-HS

State top-100 prospect from Corpus Christi Flour Bluff.

Center

53 Rusty Staats, 6-5, 325, Sr-Tr

Started on back-to-back, nine-win bowl winners at WKU.

65 Sheridan Wilson, 6-5, 295, Fr-RS

Could well be the line leader of the future.

69 Caleb Rodkey, 6-4, 315, So-Sq

Class 6A all-state honoree in 2020 has been good developmental lineman.

60 Nick Fattig, 6-4, 280, Fr-HS

Will be tried at both center and guard.

Right guard

56 Dennis Wilburn, 6-3, 320, ^Sr-1L

Last year's starting center moves positions to make room for Staats.

72 Landon Peterson, 6-6, 300, Sr-3L

Started eight games before season-ending shoulder injury.

54 Kaden Carr, 6-6, 315, Fr-HS

Made strong impression as first-semester freshman in spring.

or

68 Seth Martin, 6-3, 310, Fr-RS

Redshirted as newcomer in 2022.

Right tackle

76 Caleb Rogers, 6-5, 305, Sr-3L

Has started 29 games in a row.

79 Ty Buchanan, 6-6, 310, So-1L

Athletic tackle made first start last year at TCU.

74 Daniel Sill, 6-5, 300, Fr-HS

Former defensive lineman converted to offensive line.

Quarterback

12 Tyler Shough, 6-5, 232, Sr-2L

Texas Bowl MVP hoping to pick up where he left off.

2 Behren Morton, 6-2, 217, So-1L

Biding his time after starting four games in 2022.

17 Jake Strong, 6-1, 210, Fr-HS

Has the tools; learning the demands of the offense.

Running back

28 Tahj Brooks, 5-10, 230, Sr-3L

Averaged 630 yards, 5.4 a carry over past two seasons.

0 Cam'Ron Valdez, 5-9, 205, So-1L

Speed back showed flashes in limited time last year.

22 Bryson Donnell, 5-10, 220, Fr-RS

Bullish back showed flashes in limited time last year.

or

24 Anquan Willis, 6-0, 220, Fr-HS

McGuire compares him to Abram Smith, former 1,600-yard rusher at Baylor.

DEFENSE

Field end

6 Myles Cole, 6-6, 285, ^Sr-1L

Stepping into Tyree Wilson's position; no pressure.

14 Joseph Adedire, 6-3, 270, So-1L

Might be too talented to redshirt, but it's under consideration.

11 Charles Esters, 6-3, 260, So-Sq

Strong spring showing has put him on the radar.

52 Harvey Dyson, 6-3, 260, Fr-RS

Swing end who can play either side.

99 Sam Carrell, 6-4, 270, So-Sq

Athletic talent prompted a switch from defensive tackle to end.

Defensive tackle

95 Jaylon Hutchings, 6-0, 305, ^Sr-4L

Disruptive interior guy has made 46 career starts.

5 Quincy Ledet, 6-2, 305, Sr-Tr

Louisiana-Monroe transfer from powerful West Orange-Stark program.

91 Blake Burris, 6-5, 310, So-1L

Has played on special teams; could be rotation piece on defense.

Defensive tackle

97 Tony Bradford, 6-1, 305, ^Sr-4L

Missed spring recovering from shoulder surgery.

98 Dooda Banks, 6-5, 300, So-Sq

Began to come on near end of last season.

93 Trevon McAlpine, 6-3, 305, Fr-RS

Brought back carefully from ACL tear in spring of 2022.

Boundary end

7 Steve Linton, 6-5, 235, Sr-Tr

Stepping into Tyree Wilson's pass-rush expectations; no pressure.

17 Isaac Smith, 6-6, 250, So-1L

Emerged as a playmaker in final month of 2022 season.

3 Bryce Ramirez, 6-2, 250, Sr-1L

Could be back in September from compound lower-leg fracture.

or

52 Harvey Dyson, 6-3, 260, Fr-RS

From Joey McGuire's old high school at Cedar Hill.

Jacob Rodriguez (10) will get first shot at succeeding Texas Tech tackles leader Krishon Merriweather at middle linebacker. The Red Raiders start preseason practice Friday.

Middle (field inside) linebacker

10 Jacob Rodriguez, 6-1, 245, Jr-1L

Gets first shot to succeed team tackles leader Krishon Merriweather.

32 Tyrique Matthews, 5-11, 235, ^Sr-4L

Played a lot of snaps at key times last season.

40 Wesley Smith, 5-10, 220, So-1L

Walk-on made his presence known as a true freshman.

Will (boundary inside) linebacker

8 Jesiah Pierre, 6-2, 245, Sr-2L

Switching from edge into Kosi Eldridge's old spot.

13 Ben Roberts, 6-3, 230, Fr-RS

One of five members of 2022 class in two-deep.

41 Ty Kana, 6-2, 230, Fr-RS

Played in four games, maintained redshirt last season.

40 Wesley Smith, 5-10, 220, So-1L

Can play either inside position.

35 Mike Dingle, 6-1, 230, Fr-HS

Speed makes him a likely player on special teams.

Cornerback

0 Rayshad Williams, 6-3, 205, ^Sr-2L

Monitoring his rehab from sports-hernia surgery in April.

22 Maurion Horn, 5-11, 175, Fr-RS

Came out of spring as third corner behind veterans Williams and Dunlap.

28 Jordan Sanford, 6-0, 195, Fr-HS

Among three true freshman DBs who look like keepers.

Star (field safety/linebacker)

9 Julian (C.J.) Baskerville, 6-3, 212, Jr-Tr

How does he handle switch from boundary side in San Diego State defense to field in Tech scheme?

27 Brenden Jordan, 6-0, 210, Fr-HS

Name the true freshman who's least likely to redshirt.

31 Joseph Plunk, 5-10, 180, Jr-1L

Versatile backup at more than one spot.

Free safety

1 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, 5-11, 195, ^Sr-4L

From unheralded recruit to career-long impact player and No. 1 jersey.

25 Chapman Lewis, 6-1, 180, Fr-HS

Slim, but among best-tackling freshmen safeties McGuire has seen.

or

21 Cameron Watts, 5-11, 200, ^Sr-2L

Will contribute as backup safety and-or special-teams player.

Boundary safety

18 Tyler Owens, 6-2, 205, ^Sr-1L

A lot of athletic ability; now needs the production.

31 Joseph Plunk, 5-10, 180, Jr-1L

Wouldn't have been a walk-on were he two inches taller, 10 pounds heavier.

2 Jalon Peoples, 5-11, 185, Fr-RS

Coming off shoulder surgery, moving from corner.

21 Cameron Watts, 5-11, 200, ^Sr-2L

Preseason injury cost him most of 2022.

Cornerback

24 Malik Dunlap, 6-3, 220, ^Sr-2L

One of seven defensive starters who opted in on Covid-bonus year.

4 Nate Floyd, 6-0, 190, So-1L

Has moved from safety to wide receiver to corner.

or 12 Bralyn Lux, 5-11, 175, Sr-Tr

Summer addition started 22 games past three seasons at Fresno State.

28 Jordan Sanford, 6-0, 195, Fr-HS

One of the Red Raiders' highest-rated signees.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

99 Gino Garcia, 6-2, 210, Jr-RS

Trey Wolff departure leaves the job to former all-Southland kicker.

38 Reese Burkhardt, 6-1, 205, Jr-Tr

Could handle kickoffs, his role past two years at Alabama-Birmingham.

Holder

31 Austin McNamara, 6-4, 210, ^Sr-4L

Strong leg, but sure hands, too.

Punter

31 Austin McNamara, 6-4, 210, ^Sr-4L

Could finish with school records for single-season, career average.

37 Brook Honore', 6-0, 185, Fr-RS

Heir apparent when McNamara departs.

Long snapper

30 Jackson Knotts, 5-11, 190, Jr-2L

Has held the job from day one as a freshman.

47 Jacob Mauch, 6-3, 220, Jr-Sq

Backup for third year in a row.

19 Haydon Wiginton, 5-11, 195, So-Sq

Might have even bigger future in country music.

43 Henry Teeter, 6-4, 255, ^Sr-2L

Tight end has another tool in the box.

Kickoff return

4 Jordan Brown, 5-11, 185, Jr-1L

Broke a 67-yard return against Oklahoma.

10 Drae McCray, 5-9, 185, Jr-Tr

Returned nine kickoff in two years at Austin Peay.

0 Cam'Ron Valdez, 5-9, 205, So-1L

A way to put his speed to use perhaps.

Punt return

1 Myles Price, 5-10, 190, Sr-3L

Ticketed for double duty again as receiver, primary return man.

4 Jordan Brown, 5-11, 185, Jr-1L

Yet to return a punt for Red Raiders, but they want to develop him here.

8 Coy Eakin, 6-2, 210, Fr-RS

Prolific pass catcher at Stephenville could contribute in another way.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Going inside the Texas Tech football depth chart as preseason practice begins