'Going to hurt us': Ohio State knows it has to cut down on penalties

Ohio State was whistled for so many penalties in a 37-17 win over Maryland that even the Buckeyes coach drew a flag.

"Yeah, I'm going to have to run with the guys tomorrow for that one," Ryan Day said. "I'll take that one."

He explained that the reason he drew a 15-yard sideline interference call was that: "Football is a tough sport. There's a lot of passion. There's a lot going on out there, and I'm coaching my tail off."

It was part of an afternoon in which Ohio State racked up 10 penalties for 81 yards, about twice OSU's averages heading into Saturday (5.3 penalties and 45.3 yards per game).

"You play the game with some edge," tight end Cade Stover said. "You're supposed to, so a couple of those, you'll live with."

A couple, however, could have proven exceptionally costly.

Mike Hall's roughing the passer penalty with 16 seconds remaining in the first half meant the Terrapins went from having to attempt a 46-yard field goal on fourth down to being able to take a shot or two at a touchdown from the 18-yard line. If they had been unable to break into the end zone in that time, the Terrapins could still have taken a shorter field goal attempt than before the penalty, but Maryland's clock mismanagement prevented them from putting any points on the board.

Ohio State only narrowly avoided entering the break down 17-10 or 13-10.

"We just have to be more consistent," safety Sonny Styles said. "I think sometimes we get plays where guys, you get a little flustered sometimes. ... I think you get a little bit outside of your body."

Later, an illegal motion penalty on Xavier Johnson wiped out a Marvin Harrison 12-yard touchdown. Harrison managed to score on a 17-yard grab the next play to extend Ohio State's fourth-quarter lead to 34-17, but he admitted having to trot back to do it over again was tough.

"I've had a couple of touchdowns called back this year," Harrison said, "so not that you want to get used to it, but you get used to it after a while."

Day doesn't want them to get too used to it, though. As he put it, "We can disagree on a few of them, but there's still too many out there."

While the Buckeyes kept the referees active Saturday, Maryland drew only four calls costing them 50 yards, so Ohio State knows they will have to be more disciplined in the future.

"The bigger games that's obviously going to hurt us," Styles said. "A matchup game, that's going to hurt you."

