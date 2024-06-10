‘He is going to make history’ – Zinédine Zidane has no doubt about Kylian Mbappé’s legacy

After seven seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé (25) is about to walk in the footsteps of Zinédine Zidane, another French legend by joining Real Madrid this summer. The Ballon d’Or 1998 is clear about the future of Mbappé’s career.

Since his emergence back in 2016, Mbappé has always been a pure talent, promising to be among the best in the world. After having led France to their second World Cup in 2018 with four goals in seven games, including crucial ones against Argentina in the round of 16 and Croatia in the final, the striker did everything to try to bring the UEFA Champions League home with Paris Saint-Germain, his boyhood club.

However, after seven seasons, the time has come for him to start the next step of his career. With 15 Champions League titles to their tally, Real Madrid is about to welcome one of the world’s best players, and there are significant expectations surrounding the French international. Former legend of the Spanish outfit, Zidane already considers Mbappé among the best players in French history and affirmed that he is convinced that he will eventually be the greatest in the years to come.

“He’s already in the pantheon of French football, Zidane said in an interview for Téléfoot. “He’s going to make history, and I think he’s going to surpass everyone else.” Mbappé recently opened up about how excited he was to join Real Madrid this summer, and there’s no doubt that he will be looking to claim his first Champions League in his first season. Before that, after scoring a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final, he’ll be France’s main asset in their quest to win Euro 2024.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux