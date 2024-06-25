‘Is it going to happen for me?’ Texas rower’s Olympic dreams were nearly wiped out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Kate Knifton wasn’t sure she’d even row again 18 months ago, let alone make the U.S. Olympic team.

A two-time national champion with the Texas Longhorns in 2021 and 2022, Knifton overcame a herniated disc and subsequent back surgery to make her — and her family’s — Olympic dreams a reality.

“Is this going to happen for me? Am I going to be able to come back from this?” she said. “I had to tell myself over and over that it would be OK.”

Not only did she recover, she thrived. Having her dad Matt by her side the entire time made all the difference.

“My dad hasn’t missed a single race, whether it’s like halfway across the world or just in the U.S.,” Knifton said.

While chances were slim that his daughter would be fit enough in time to make Team USA, he didn’t doubt her for a moment.

“She’s superhuman in a lot of ways and worked really hard,” he said. “It was a low chance that she would actually come back to rowing.”

Knifton, part of the Women’s Four, begins the competition in Paris on July 28.

