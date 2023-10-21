‘It’s going to happen’: District champ Cardinal Newman ready to rout Palm Beach Central

WEST PALM BEACH — The happiest of homecoming celebrations capped off another district championship win for the Cardinal Newman history books.

It was a jubilee well-earned. After a 17-14 victory against Benjamin, which fell to the Crusaders at Sam Budnyk Field in the region semifinals last November, Newman (7-1) guaranteed it would once again receive postseason hosting duties for the Class 1M playoff.

Now, it’s time for the calm before the storm — a bye week ahead of the Crusaders’ final regular-season matchup at Palm Beach Central.

“This is a big week. We have to get prepared. We can’t slack off,” Newman junior Xanai Scott said.

Teammates Jyron Hughley and Max Redmon know Newman needs to get better at finishing in the red zone. Even more so after seeing the Crusaders fail to take advantage of an opportunity in the second quarter after Scott made a flashy pick on Benjamin’s Amaree Williams, a four-star 2025 recruit. The ATH duo, at quarterback and receiver, respectively, connected for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Newman sophomore Dylan Bennett agreed, saying that the Crusaders need to be “locked in” and ready to “strap that thing up” when they hit the field next Friday.

Bennett had a 1-yard touchdown run to put Newman on the board in the first quarter against Benjamin (6-2). He had another run for 54 yards in the third quarter, all while maintaining his primary role at linebacker.

Newman players had yet to learn that Palm Beach Gardens already accomplished the feat teams have sought since the Broncos’ Class 4M state semifinal run ended last December.

When asked if local preps fans should expect Newman to break Central’s undefeated record, Scott said they can count on it.

“It’s going to happen. I can feel it,” he said.

The Gators get the bragging rights of snapping a seven-game win streak, but rest assured dealing a second loss will do just fine for Newman.

“We’re going in that game and we still have a target on our back,” Bennett said.

Losses to Atlantic, currently the top-ranked team in the area, and Northwestern continue to sting. Yet, those adversities saw Newman outscore St. John Paul II and Clewiston, 133-18, for a much-needed confidence boost heading into its annual rivalry game with the Bucs.

“Everybody coming after us, but hey, we’re going to handle them every week,” Bennett said.

“We’re the best team in Palm Beach County. That’s what we feel.”

Week 9 Scoreboard

Friday

Cardinal Newman 17, Benjamin 14

Atlantic 28, Dwyer 7

Palm Beach Gardens 23, Palm Beach Central 14

Seminole Ridge 34, Park Vista 14

Jupiter 36, Forest Hill 6

Palm Beach Lakes 60, Wellington 34

King’s Academy 40, True North Classical 34

Glades Central 41, Suncoast 3

Somerset-Canyons 48, Jupiter Christian 7

West Boca Raton 58, Northeast 0

Lake Worth 21, John I. Leonard 6

Thursday

Santaluces 52, Spanish River 34

