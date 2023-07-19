Going to Green Bay Packers training camp? Here's what to know about Family Night, tickets, parking

The football season is near, and that means that the 2023 Packers training camp is right around the corner.

The annual tradition allows fans to get a glimpse of the team and players vying for a spot on the 53-man roster. It also allows fans to interact with the team in heartwarming ways.

If you're planning to attend the 2023 Packers training camp, here is what you should know.

When is Packers training camp?

Training camp runs from July 26 through Aug. 23. There will be 13 practices open to the public.

Where is Packers training camp held?

Practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field, one of the team's two outdoor practice facilities. If weather forces practice indoors, it will be closed to the public due to space limitations in the Don Hutson Center.

The only practice that is not scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field is Packers Family Night on Aug. 5. That will take place at Lambeau Field.

Can I get autographs at Packers training camp?

While there is no designated autograph area or policy, Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey said that, "When fans ask, we suggest they stand near the bike corral at Ray Nitchke Field or at the corral near Lambeau Field where DreamDrive begins. Players will sometimes stop to sign autographs in those areas before or after practice."

Are there bathrooms?

Public portalets are available in the southern half of Nitschke Field parking lot, east of the bleachers. There are also restrooms located in the Lambeau Field Atrium inside the American Family Insurance Gate.

What are some things to look for at Packers training camp?

In addition to watching your favorite team.

American Family Insurance DreamDrive bike tradition : A tradition dating back to the Vince Lombardi era, the annual event takes place at each practice as kids bring their bikes and Packers players ride them from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field. Kids and players then interact on the quarter-mile journey to practice. It is a fan-favorite as very large players ride very small bikes. For example, JJ Watt participated in 2019.

Stadium Tours: The Packers off stadium tours of historic Lambeau Field throughout training camp. There are three types of tours: Classic, Champions and Legendary. It is a tiered pricing system in which the higher-priced tiers are longer tours and include more of the facility. All tours visit the players tunnel and sideline. There are limited tickets sold online ahead of time. Most are offered first come, first serve during training camp and the regular season. For more information, see here.

Are there special needs accommodations at Packers training camp?

The Packers offer wheelchair and special needs services for those needing accommodations. In addition to having wheelchairs available at the guest services desk in the Lambeau Field Atrium, fans using wheelchairs are asked to enter the Atrium through the American Family Insurance Gate and use the elevators. The Packers also have two strollers available at the guest services desk as well. For more information, see here.

How much is it to attend Packers training camp?

Practices open to the public are free to attend for fans. However, Packers Family Night is a ticketed event. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online only. There is a limit of 10 tickets per purchase. Parking for the event is $5. Tickets can be purchased here.

Group ticket packages for Packers Family Night can be purchased separately for a minimum of 50 people. There is an application form that needs to be filled out and must be requested separately by calling 920-569-7501 or by visiting the Packers ticket office in person.

In case of inclement weather, there are no refunds for Packers Family Night unless all stadium activities — from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show — are canceled.

Is there a bag policy at Packers Training Camp?

Fans are allowed to bring in small bags and coolers. All items are subject to search.

Can you take photos and videos?

Still photos are allowed to be taken by fans. Videos are prohibited.

Where is parking for Packers Training Camp?

Two lots: The Resch Center US Cellular Lot and Packers private lot off Mike McCarthy Way, will both be open for parking during practices. Parking costs $5.

Is tailgating permitted at Packers training camp?

Yes. Tailgating is permitted at Packers training camp in the designated parking lots.

What is the Packers training camp schedule?

Most practice times have not yet been announced. For every practice (minus Packers Family Night), the gates will open 90 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and close 30 minutes after the conclusion of practice.

The Packers training camp schedule is:

July 26: 10:30 a.m.

July 27: 10:30 a.m.

July 29: 10:30 a.m.

July 31: TBD

Aug. 1: TBD

Aug. 3: TBD

Aug. 5: 7:30 p.m. (Family Night)

Aug. 7: TBD

Aug. 14: TBD

Aug. 16: TBD (joint practice with New England)

Aug. 17: TBD (joint practice with New England)

Aug. 22: TBD

Aug. 23: TBD

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

