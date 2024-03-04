‘We’re going to have a great year’: Hurricanes open spring practice with optimism

CORAL GABLES — Many Hurricanes and other college football fans affectionately call the offseason “lying season.” It is a chance to believe the very best in their teams, even if they know those hopeful beliefs will turn out to be “lies” come the fall.

Hurricanes fans have many reasons to believe those will actually be truths this year.

“It definitely feels different from the past teams,” linebacker Wesley Bissainthe said. “The first year, just figuring things out. Second year still kind of figuring things out. This year, I feel like we added a lot of key pieces, so I feel like we’re just going to add these pieces together and win.”

“Honestly, it’s very exciting. Last night, I started to feel it,” Bissainthe added. “It’s very exciting, coming out here to go to work, making plays with your teammates.”

Most prominently, Miami added quarterback Cam Ward, who decided to return to college after flirting with the NFL draft. The Hurricanes also brought in the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation and several key transfers.

On the first day of spring, optimism was in the air.

“I feel like we’re going to have a great year,” defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. said. “It’s the same (thing) preached every year, ‘The ‘Canes are back, blah blah blah.’ But we’re not really too focused on that. We’re just focused on the spring right now and just working every day, trying to get better, grow together as a team with chemistry, skill, technique, anything we can do to be the best team we are today.

“I definitely feel it. I’m always going to have high hopes for my team.”

Coach Mario Cristobal said the first day had “a lot of energy,” and Miami has more than a dozen more practices left to continue working.

“Practice for us, as you can probably tell, a lot of energy, a lot of juice, like you would expect,” Cristobal said. “Spring has to be challenging. It has to be demanding. It has to create opportunities, and I think we did that with Day 1. The areas of improvement for us are all over. Technique and fundamentals always come with spring football.”

Numerous players to miss time in spring

Fifteen Hurricanes are going to miss at least part of spring practice, Cristobal said Monday.

Tight end Cam McCormick, defensive linemen Akheem Mesidor and Cole McConathy II and defensive backs Damari Brown and Brian Balom are expected back in a short period of time, Cristobal said.

Offensive lineman Jonathan Denis and defensive lineman Joshua Horton may miss more time.

Unfortunately for UM, nine players are expected to miss the entirety of spring camp: running backs Ajay Allen and Mark Fletcher Jr., offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa, Zion Nelson and Frankie Tinilau, defensive linemen Nyjalik Kelly and Armondo Blount, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa and defensive back Isaiah Thomas.

Ward, Mauigoa earn No. 1 uniform numbers

In Cristobal’s first two years with the Hurricanes, no one has worn the No. 1. In 2022, Cristobal said, “You’ve got to earn it. … If you’re going to wear that, you’ve got to be the baddest son of a gun on the planet.”

This year, two Miami players have earned the number: Ward and returning veteran linebacker Francisco Mauigoa.

“Jersey numbers are really important to the players, and I respect that and we’ve got to find a way to make it work for them,” Cristobal said. “If they’ve done what they’re supposed to do in the right way, then we try to make it work for all those guys. They want to wear those numbers; we went with it … Kiko has because he earned it. Cam has had a great offseason here, and right now, it fits.”

New numbers

The first day of spring practice means the first official day with new numbers for freshmen, transfers and players who chose to change their uniform numbers.

Here is a list of notable new numbers for Miami players in addition to Ward and Mauigoa wearing No. 1:

0: Mishael Powell, transfer defensive back

2: Isaiah Horton, returning wide receiver

4: Mark Fletcher Jr., returning running back

4: Rueben Bain Jr., returning defensive lineman

6: Joshisa “JoJo” Trader, freshman wide receiver

7: Jaden Harris, returning defensive back

8: Elijah Arroyo, returning tight end

9: Elija Lofton, freshman tight end

11: Elijah Alston, transfer defensive end

12: Marquise Lightfoot, freshman defensive end

15: Judd Anderson, freshman quarterback

16: Reese Poffenbarger, transfer quarterback

19: Ny Carr, freshman wide receiver

19: Savion Riley, transfer defensive back

20: Zaquan Patterson, freshman defensive back

22: Cam “Bobby” Pruitt, freshman linebacker

23: TreVonte’ Citizen, returning running back

23: Dylan Day, freshman defensive back

25: Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, freshman running back

28: Isaiah Taylor, transfer defensive back

34: Adarius Hayes, freshman linebacker

37: Isaiah Thomas, freshman defensive back

44: Cole McConathy II, freshman defensive lineman

50: Zach Carpenter, transfer offensie lineman

52: C.J. Clark, transfer defensive lineman

55: Nino Francavilla, freshman offensive lineman

57: Marley Cook, transfer defensive lineman

66: Jonathan Denis, returning offensive lineman

70: Markel Bell, junior college offensive lineman

79: Deryc Plazz, freshman offensive lineman