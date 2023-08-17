Going, going, gone. Georgia football tickets sold out. Here's cheapest on secondary market

Georgia football kicks off its season two weeks from Saturday. If you need tickets to see the two-time reigning national champions, you have to go to the secondary market.

Tickets are sold out for all seven home games, according to Ford Williams, the Georgia Bulldog Club executive director who oversees ticket sales.

“We have exhausted all single game inventory for each home game this year including those tickets that were returned from visiting schools and therefore we are sold out for the season,” Williams said via email. ”We do not anticipate receiving any additional tickets from visiting teams at this time.”

Georgia had put on sale to the general public upper deck tickets for the three nonconference September home games on July 25 including the Sept. 2 opener against UT Martin.

Georgia is poised to set the school record for consecutive home sellouts with 65 in the season opener. The streak would extend to 71 by the Nov. 11 home finale against Ole Miss.

Georgia football tickets (without fees) as of Thursday morning:

Sept 2 UT Martin

StubHub: $59

SeatGeek: $56

Sept. 9 Ball State

StubHub: $45

SeatGeek: $43

Sept. 16 South Carolina

StubHub: $180

SeatGeek: $190

Sept. 23 UAB

StubHub: $50

SeatGeek: $52

Oct. 7 Kentucky

StubHub: $173

SeatGeek: $150

Nov. 4 Missouri

StubHub: $115

SeatGeek:$110

Nov. 11 Ole Miss

StubHub: $160

SeatGeek: $139

