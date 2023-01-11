What’s going on with Florida’s top QB recruit Jaden Rashada?

Florida football saw a handful of recruits enroll early into the university last weekend, but among the 16 student-athletes named in the incoming class was one glaring omission: blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, the crown jewel of Billy Napier’s 2023 recruiting class.

According to the university’s directory, the four-star signal-caller from California has a listing but does not have any further information to verify his enrollment. According to one of Swamp247’s sources, the 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound recruit intends to officially enroll this week, but that cannot be independently confirmed.

“I’m going straight (to Gainesville) after this,” Rashada told Gators Online’s Corey Bender after checking in at the Under Armour All-American hotel at the beginning of January. “I’ll spend a day or two with my family here and then head there. My stuff is getting shipped, but yeah, I packed everything.”

So while the situation seems a bit suspect on the surface, it is more likely that Rashada just wants some time to clear his head before his ascendence to the face of Florida football. Or perhaps it is NIL-related?

Regardless, it is unlikely that the finer points of his absence will ever be known and what is important at the end of the day is that he starts school in time to get his reps in preparation for the fall.

Rashada is ranked No. 56 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 65 and 7, respectively.

