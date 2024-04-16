‘We’re going to fix that’: Patty Gasso on the Sooners leaving too many runners on base

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team lost another game this weekend giving them four losses on the season. They still won the series over the BYU Cougars.

But throughout the series, the Sooners’ batters looked off balance, thanks to a really solid performance by the Cougars’ pitching staff. Still, Oklahoma did what they’ve done almost every time they’ve had a letdown: respond.

This team’s issue recently is hitting with runners on. We are not used to seeing this from Oklahoma, but it’s a concern. There have been a number of occasions when a runner runs themselves into an out or gets doubled up on a line drive. Oklahoma just hasn’t been as sound on the base paths or at the plate when they have opportunities to cash in.

Patty Gasso talked about that after Saturday’s win. “We’re getting on but we left 11 runners on base and that’s just too much for this team,” Gasso said. “But we’re getting on base so we can be encouraged by that and we’re going to fix that. I’m certain of that.”

If the Sooners are able to fix that, they probably will win their fourth straight national championship. They’ve been great in 2024 yet again and still, there’s room for improvement, especially with runners on base.

Now, Friday the pitching and defense weren’t great, but it’s been pretty good all year. It’s the hitting that has cost them more than the pitching. They need to find a way pick up if the Sooners want to win the NCAA overall No. 1 seed and win another national title.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire