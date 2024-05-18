'It's going to take everything': Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam for games like Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS -- There’s nothing quite like a Game 7 in the NBA playoffs.

“The two greatest words in sports,” Pacers center Myles Turner said as he was interviewed on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse floor just seconds after the Pacers put the finishing touches on a 116-103 win over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Turner, the longest-tenured Pacer, is one of the few in the locker room who can speak from experience. He was a rookie on the 2015-16 team that lost in seven games to Toronto in the first round. Two years later, the Pacers lost in seven games to Cleveland in the first round.

But while youthful Indiana might lack playoff experience, there is one Pacer with significant playoff experience. Indiana traded for Pascal Siakam for games like Sunday’s Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. He’s been there before. Remember the crazy Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2019 when Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard drilled a 3-pointer from the corner and knocked out Philadelphia?

Siakam scored 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in that game for the Raptors.

“He’s a tremendous player,” Pacers’ coach Rick Carlisle said. “We got him because we wanted to make the playoffs and be able to advance in the playoffs. We’re also trying to build something special here. We think he’s a special person along with being a special player.”

The 30-year-old Siakam, a two-time All-Star who came over from the Raptors in mid-January, has proved in these playoffs that he can complete the puzzle for the Pacers. On Friday night, in a win-or-go-home Game 6, the 6-8 Siakam finished with 25 points on 11-for-21 shooting and added seven rebounds and five assists.

Siakam was able to pull 7-foot Isaiah Hartenstein away from the basket at times and score over him.

“In the second half, there were some possessions where he’s the only guy on our roster who can make a 16-foot shot over a 7-foot shot and make it,” Carlisle said. “He did it three or four times in the third and fourth quarter. But listen, in a series like this, you can’t sit around patting yourself on the back. That’s what gets your ass kicked in the next game.”

Siakam won a championship in that 2019 season with the Raptors, winning the Eastern finals over the Bucks in six games and the NBA finals over Golden State in six games. He did play in another Game 7 with the Raptors in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals, losing to the Boston Celtics.

What does it take to win a Game 7?

“It’s going to take everything,” Siakam said. “A lot of crazy stuff is going to happen. We just have stay within what we do. As long as you come into the game with pure energy and playing as hard as you can and staying together, I think that’s the most important thing going on the road. There are going to be things that happen that might not be things we expect or whatever, we just have to manage it and stay together. That’s the main thing I’ll be preaching to the guys: Bring your energy and bring everything you got. When things aren’t going well, stay together and continue to fight.”

Siakam’s teammate, T.J. McConnell, was also part of that wild Raptors-76ers Game 7 game in 2019. Though McConnell did not play in that game, he had a humorous response in the locker room when asked if he remembered the game.

“Do I remember Kawhi hitting that shot?” said McConnell, who was on the losing end of it. “It’s one of those things (Game 7s) where the team that exerts the most energy and plays to exhaustion comes out on top. Win or go home. I feel like every player plays for a Game 7. I’m excited for the opportunity, but I think we have to be more dialed in than any of us have ever been before.”

The Knicks changed their starting lineup for Game 5, inserting guard Miles McBride and bringing Precious Achiuwa off the bench. McBride responded with 16 points in the Knicks’ Game 5 win and went for a playoff-high 20 points on Friday on 8-for-12 shooting. But that lineup change has led to some advantageous matchups for Siakam on the other end of the court.

“I’m just trying to play my game to be honest,” Siakam said. “I think the way they’re playing doesn’t really matter. I just have to play my game no matter what is happening on the opposite side. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Game 7s can be ugly. Tyrese Haliburton said that’s what he expects on Sunday. Siakam used the word “gritty.”

“The hardest playing team usually wins those games,” Siakam said. “So, that should be our focus.”

Siakam posted big scoring numbers in Game 1 and 2 of the first round series against Milwaukee, going for 36 and 37 points, respectively. The Pacers do not always need him to be a big scorer, but he did come through with a big 26-point game in the pivotal Game 3 against the Knicks and another big game on Friday.

Haliburton called it “one of his best games in Pacer uniform” from the steady Siakam.

“He never gets too high or too low,” Haliburton said. “I think he does a good job gathering our group when we’re excited, and things are going well and does a good job of gathering our group when things aren’t going well and we’re frustrated and there starts to be splits and dudes are more concerned about what happened in the past. … His experience and poised has helped.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam Sunday's Game 7 vs. Knicks