'If going out of Europe, I wanted to go out like that'

[Reuters]

West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking after Bayer Leverkusen knocked the Hammers out of the Europa League: "It was a brilliant team performance, I have to say over the two games.

"We played a really good team and we had chances to be two or three up. I couldn't fault the players at all. If I was going out of Europe, I wanted to go out like that."

Former Hammers defender Danny Gabbidon, speaking on the BBC's Football Daily podcast, added: "There will be a lot of West Ham fans coming away thinking: 'Why can't we play like this every week? Why does it take us being 2-0 down from the first leg, and almost having no other choice than to play that way, to get that kind of first-half performance?'

"They've shown in the first half that they're capable of playing against one of the best teams in Europe and making them look fairly ordinary, playing high-tempo, aggressive, on-the-front-foot football. They caused Leverkusen a lot of problems.

"At half-time, Xabi had a lot of work to do. He had to change personnel and the formation, and that brought them a little more control.

"As an ex-West Ham player, I would like to see this team play a little bit more like we saw in that first half."

