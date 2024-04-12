'Going to be electric': Motivated Tomahawks return to the postseason Friday with home ice

Apr. 12—A year ago, the Johnstown Tomahawks fell just short of the North American Hockey League playoffs, an end to the season that provided plenty of motivation in 2023-24.

"Last season left a pretty bad taste in our mouths," Tomahawks captain Zach Aben said.

"We have a strong group this year. The main focus all year was to not only get in the playoffs, but to bring a Robertson Cup back to Johnstown."

The East Division fourth-place Tomahawks accomplished the first part of that mission by going 36-21-3 with 75 points. Johnstown will host the fifth-place New Jersey Titans (35-22-3, 73 points) in a best-of-3 play-in series.

All three games, if necessary, will be played at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial this weekend, with Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, with Game 3, if necessary, at 4 p.m. Sunday.

"As a young group last year, we all came back older and more experienced," assistant captain Will Lawrence said.

"We knew what it takes to definitely get to this spot. We all took strides this summer.

"We built great chemistry over the year and that got us to where we are now."

Aben leads the Tomahawks with 53 points, including a team-best 33 assists. Lawrence is second with 52 points, a team-high 22 goals and seven game-winning goals.

"It's going to be electric to play here," Lawrence said. "We have had great fans all year, so to start the playoffs here is unreal."

Finishing two points ahead of a surging New Jersey team is important because the new East Division format had the higher seed hosting all three games in the series.

"It's called home-ice advantage for a reason," Aben said.

"We've got the best fans in the league. It's really something to play for.

"We want to bring a championship back to Johnstown and we really rally behind our fans."

New Jersey has won four straight games and is 7-1 in its past eight contests. The Tomahawks and Titans split a pair of recent games in New Jersey.

Johnstown won 5-2 March 29 and the Titans prevailed 6-2 March 30.

Overall, Johnstown took the regular-season series against New Jersey 5-3-0. One of the wins was in overtime (4-3 Jan. 5).

"New Jersey, like always, is a high-paced offensively talented team," Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. "Not only their forwards, but their D-men can skate and get into the rush as well. They are a team that you can't take a shift off against or lose ice without the puck because they can capitalize in a hurry."

Titans forward Dominik Bartecko has 83 points, second-most in the league. His 32 goals rank fifth, and seven of those were game-winners.

Dominik Rivelli has 31 goals and 48 points, Nikita Meshcheryakov (46) and Jack Hillier (45) add scoring depth.

"New Jersey is a really good skilled team," Lawrence said.

"They're rolling right now. It will be a really hard, physical and exciting series."

The Titans have reached the postseason seven straight seasons since joining the NAHL in 2015-16.

New Jersey won the Robertson Cup in 2022, becoming the first East team to win the championship since the NAHL began play in 1976.

The Tomahawks and Titans have met in three playoff series.

Johnstown swept a first-round division series 3-0 in 2016, and New Jersey returned the favor with a three-game sweep in the 2017 division semifinals.

Letizia's team won a 3-2 division final series in 2019, as the Tomahawks reached the NAHL semifinals that season.

"Every shift matters at this point," Aben said. "Anything can happen on any given shift that could decide the game. We've got to hold ourselves accountable to make sure that each person is doing their job."

New Jersey is led by goaltender Zakari Brice (22-13-1, .898 save percentage, 3.22 goals against average) and Dylan Krick (13-9-2, .916, 2.43).

Tomahawks goaltender Jacob Osborne went 27-7-1 with a .918 save percentage and 2.88 goals against average, but he hasn't played since a March 22 win against Philadelphia.

Osborne turned 21 March 4, and the team navigated through scenarios that might impact the netminder's NCAA eligibility next season.

"NCAA hockey has some unique logistics because you can play a partial season of junior hockey as a 21 year old," Letizia said.

"We were following the guidelines so that Jacob had time to process the options."

Zach Ferris started the final five games in net and went 3-2-0 in that span. His overall record is 9-14-2 with a .924 save percentage and 2.64 GAA.

Letizia said both goaltenders are on the playoff roster.

"We feel confident in both Jacob and Zack, and both have given our group an opportunity to win all season long," Letizia said. "I think that is what you want and need from your goaltenders. They both are competitive battlers and that can be great fuel for our team."

The conclusion of the 2022-23 season also provided so-called "fuel."

Johnstown had won five straight games and was in position to secure a playoff spot during a three-game set at Philadelphia, a non-playoff team in 2022-23.

Instead, the Tomahawks went 0-2-1 and were eliminated that weekend, eventually missing the postseason by two points.

"We definitely had a sour taste in our mouth after not making it to the playoffs last year," Lawrence said. "Losing to Philly three times away was tough — not the way you wanted to end the year.

"This year, we have a tight group. We're ready to see what we're made of."

