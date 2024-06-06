Going the distance: United's Bailey, Harris take on international duties

Jun. 5—One might easily say that Zico Bailey has gone the extra mile to take his first shot at World Cup Qualifying this week.

That description would be a dramatic understatement.

Bailey, New Mexico United's talented midfielder, and his teammate, forward Dayonn Harris, have been racking up the airline miles since Sunday's USL Championship road game at Monterey Bay FC. Both were called up to join international clubs this week — Bailey by the Philippines national football team, Harris by Antigua and Barbuda — to make their debuts in World Cup qualifying.

If points are awarded for mileage, Bailey gets the win.

—Harris, whose Antigua and Barbuda side faced Bermuda on Wednesday, covered roughly 3,900 miles to go from Monterey, California to the island of Antigua.

—Bailey, whose Philippines club is set to take on Vietnam at 6 a.m. MDT on Thursday, spent 15 hours on planes to travel roughly 7,300 miles for the first of two extreme road games.

"I've definitely got jet lag," Bailey said in a phone interview from Hanoi on Wednesday. "I took an Uber from Monterey to San Francisco and flew from there to Vietnam. They put me in business class and I slept on the plane, but it was difficult. Now that I'm here, I'm excited and honored to represent the Philippines."

It's the first international call-up for the 23-year-old Bailey, who was born in Nevada and is eligible to play for three countries. His father is from Jamaica and his mother is Filipino.

Bailey represented the United States in national age-group competition, but is now following in the footsteps of his older brother, Kainoa, in competing for the Philippines.

"I've been in contact with them since 2019," Bailey said, "so it's been a long process. This year they hired a new coach and he reached out to me. I feel blessed to get this opportunity and my family's very excited — especially my mother."

Bailey is one of three Americans on the Philippines squad, which is nicknamed the Azkals (street dogs). He met the other American players in advance and said the remaining players and coaches were "very welcoming" upon his arrival. The Azkals will play Indonesia in another World Cup Qualifier on June 11 before Bailey returns to Albuquerque on June 13.

Harris, who came on as a second-half substitute in Antigua and Barbuda's 1-1 draw with Bermuda, has a second international match set before rejoining his United teammates. The Benna Boys, as they're known, take on the Cayman Islands on Saturday.

Neither Bailey nor Harris will be available for United's home match against Hartford Athletic on Saturday and their absence will leave a hole in NMU's regular starting lineup. Both have played key roles in the club's rise to the top of the USLC Western Conference standings and its run to an upcoming U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal.

United coach Eric Quill does not expect his team to miss a beat.

"Not at all," he said. "Zico and Dayonn are obviously key players for us, but we want to celebrate these guys getting called up to national teams. We have a deep roster. If two guys are missing, it's time for two new guys to step up."

Both Bailey and Harris hope to watch United take on Hartford via live streaming, despite the time differences. Saturday's match kicks off at 9 p.m. Antigua time and at 8 a.m. in the Philippines.

"A little early," Bailey conceded, "but I'll definitely watch if I can."