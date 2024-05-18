Going the distance: Tuscola baseball still in the hunt for state championship

May 17—Tuscola baseball is in the midst of a spectacular playoff run, most recently knocking off No. 2 West Henderson 7-2 on Tuesday.

The Mounties are now just one win away from a trip to the regional championship series — a best-of-three series the Mounties last played in during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Tuesday's game was the third game of the year between the two teams, with the Mounties and Falcons splitting the regular season series.

That made the playoff game the ultimate rubber match and the Mountaineers were eager to take home a victory from Mills River.

The game also featured a battle of both teams' aces as Tuscola sophomore Amos Rich squared off with West Henderson senior Truitt Manuel.

Tuscola jumped out early, grabbing a 3-0 lead over West Henderson in the first inning.

Mountaineer senior Jed West opened the game with a double. A dropped third strike followed by an error allowed junior Kolt Nelson to reach third and West to come in for the first run of the game.

Rich then hit a sacrifice fly to score Nelson and double the lead.

Junior catcher Evan Conner stepped to the plate next. With the bases empty, he made his first major impact of the game with a home run to left field.

Conner had a huge game for the Mounties, putting two balls over the fence.

In the top of the second inning, Tuscola kept their foot on the gas.

Sophomore Mason Harrell earned a leadoff single. West and Nelson each singled to load the bases up.

With two outs, a pair of passed balls allowed two more runs to come across the plate for Tuscola.

Conner came up big again to open the third inning with another home run to left field, pushing the Tuscola lead out to 6-0. Both home runs came off of Manuel.

In the fourth inning, West hit a two-out single to get a rally going. Nelson followed that with a walk before Rich singled West in from second, giving Tuscola their seventh and final run of the game.

West Henderson grabbed two runs back in the bottom of the fifth, but it was too little, too late as Tuscola walked off the field with the third-round win.

A big part of the Mounties' success came from a dominant performance from Rich. The sophomore went six full innings, giving up just four hits, four walks and two runs while striking out six batters.

West went three-four-three and scored three runs. Rich went one-for-two and drove in two runs. Conner went two-for-four with both hits being home runs.

Standing between Tuscola and the regional championship series is No. 3 North Davidson. The Black Knights took down No. 6 Foard on Thursday night to punch their ticket to the fourth round and improve their record to 19-6.