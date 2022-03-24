Going deep: 10 potential replacements for Marquez Valdes-Scantling in 2022 NFL draft

With Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers will be in the market for a new vertical threat.

It was clear that the Packers missed Valdes-Scantling’s speed and big-play ability on offense this past season. Due to injuries, the man they call MVS played in just seven games. A year removed from averaging 20.9 yards per catch, the Packers missed that world-class speed that helped open things up underneath for his teammates.

Luckily for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, the 2022 NFL draft has plenty of speed merchants that could help replace the former fifth-round pick in Green Bay’s offense.

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Pierce is going to make a living as a vertical threat. With his quickness (4.41), he can beat cornerbacks over the top. Once the ball is in the air he does a great job of high-pointing the ball and has outstanding body control.

Pierce has the athleticism, size, hands, and big-play ability that teams covet. He also brings it as a run blocker, something that will endear him to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Draft Projection: Round 2

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Tolbert has been one of the best big-play threats in college football over the past two seasons. Over the past two seasons, the 2021 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year has caught 41 passes of 20-plus yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tolbert had the fifth most deep receiving yards in the FBS this past season.

The South Alabama wide receiver possesses the one-step acceleration to beat press coverage. He eats up cushion without breaking stride and he has the long speed to keep defensive backs honest.

Draft projection: Day 2

Reggie Roberson, SMU

Prior to tearing his ACL in 2022, Roberson was one of the most dangerous vertical threats in college football. According to Pro Football Focus, in 2018 Roberson recorded an AAC-leading 459 receiving yards on deep passes.

Roberson didn’t look nearly as explosive this past season. Not unexpected, considering he was one year removed from an ACL injury. He put some of the question marks about his recovery to bed when he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at SMU’s pro day.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Doubs has been a vertical threat for Carson Strong and Nevada the past two seasons. In 2020, Doubs led the FBS with 505 deep receiving yards. He’s a big-play threat, who does a great job of stacking cornerbacks.

The Nevada wide receiver is a big target, with a huge catch radius. He shows good burst to create separation downfield. On top of his ability to take the top off a defense, Doubs brings special teams value as a return man. The first time he touched a football in a collegiate game, he returned a punt for an 80-yard touchdown.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

The NDSU wide receiver checks all the boxes. Size (6-4), speed (4.36), blocking, leaping ability (38.5″ vertical) and special teams value as a return man.

Watson can stretch the field with his quickness and with his length and leaping ability is going to win a lot of jump balls downfield.

He was utilized in a variety of ways at NDSU and LaFleur would have a hay day dialing up manufactured touches for Watson.

Draft Projection: Round 2

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

Thornton showcased his elite speed at the scouting combine when he clocked a 4.28 40-yard dash. The 6-2 wide receiver finished this past season with 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Baylor wide receiver has natural hands and good build-up speed to challenge cornerbacks vertically. He eats up grass with his long strides and showcases his strong hands when he finishes catches through contact.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Jameson Williams, Alabama

If it weren’t for an ACL injury, Williams would be a lock to be the first wide receiver off the board. He finished this past season with an SEC-leading 19.9 yards per reception. The Alabama production is the poster boy for home run threats.

Williams plays at a different speed than everybody else on the football field. The Alabama wide receiver just has a different gear. He’s naturally explosive and is able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in a blink of an eye.

Would the Packers draft a wide receiver that could miss the majority of his rookie season in the first round? Probably not, but Gutekunst has shown that he’s not afraid to take players in the first round that won’t provide an immediate impact for a contending team.

Draft projection: First round

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson has the speed to take the top off the defense. He may be on the smaller side (5-11) but he has a huge catch radius and does a great job of high-pointing the football.

In his final 21 games at Happy Valley, Dotson accounted for 21 touchdowns. In 2020, Dotson recorded four catches of 40-plus yards. The Penn State wide receiver also brings special teams value as a punt returner.

Draft projection: Late first/early second

Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

In 2020, the man they call “Speedy” led the Big-10 in yards per reception (19.8) and had four receptions of 50-plus yards. With his track-like speed, Nailor has the ability to take the top off a defense.

The Michigan State wide receiver is a smooth accelerator and is able to hit his top speed in a blink of an eye. He stacks the cornerbacks and is able to get behind the defense. A big reason for his 19.3 yards per reception over the past two seasons.

LaFleur and his staff love wide receivers that are good blockers out on the perimeter and Nailor works his tail off as a blocker. He played a role in Kenneth Walker rushing for 1,646 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Draft Projection: Day 3

Danny Gray, SMU

Gray is an explosive playmaker. The SMU wide receiver ran a 4.33 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a long-strider, who is able to accelerate past cornerbacks to win vertically. The JUCO transfer has legitimate track speed.

Gray is more than just a vertical threat. He’s a terror with the ball in his hands. He puts a lot of stress on the defense in space with his speed and toughness to create YAC. Gray also brings special teams value as a return man.

Draft Projection: Late Day 2/early Day 3

