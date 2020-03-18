Going to Buccaneers will be 'breath of fresh air' for Tom Brady

Tom Brady reportedly signing a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers definitely is a big step in a career that's seen him spend 20 years with the New England Patriots.

With news that Bill Belichick essentially held the door wide open for Brady to leave New England, it's no wonder why the 42-year-old was ready to move on.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio joined Tom E. Curran to discuss the news and talk about why Tampa Bay will be refreshing for Brady after 20 years of dealing with Belichick.

I think if there's any blame to be laid it's on Bill Belichick for basically getting to the point where he's ready to move on and he wasn't ready to kiss Tom's butt the way that we've all heard Tom wanted to have his butt kissed. Maybe you just want to move on and deal with someone else who appreciates you. And Bruce Arians, he's going to be the exact opposite of Bill Belichick. A breath of fresh air. A breath that may have some rum on it from time to time. A great coach who will get the most out of Tom Brady. Who is exasperated by Jameis Winston and will be thrilled and delighted to have Tom Brady for 2020 and maybe 2021.

Curran, in a bold prediction, added that he believes the Buccaneers will be a 13-win team next season and Brady will throw 40 touchdowns surrounded by talented receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard.

Brady will be tasked with leading a Buccaneers team that went 7-9 last season under struggling QB Jameis Winston and a defense that allowed 343.9 yards per game.

Brady will no doubt commit fewer turnovers than Winston (30 interceptions) but he'll have to learn a completely new offensive system, which could be difficult after 20 years in New England.

