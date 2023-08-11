Going to the Bengals' preseason game? Here's what to know about Paycor Stadium

Who Dey! It's almost time to watch the Cincinnati Bengals' first preseason game.

The Bengals take on the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday for their only home game of the preseason. The matchup will air on NFL Network and Channel 12 (WKRC-TV).

Heading downtown to tailgate or watch the game in person? Here's what you need to know about Paycor Stadium.

What's new at Paycor Stadium?

There are several new fan experiences coming to Paycor Stadium that will be ready for the Bengals' first regular season home game Sept. 17.

Some upgrades, like faster and more accessible concessions stands, are ready now. Paycor has 78 self-serve kiosks, seven new self-order and pick-up locations and 14 grab-and-go stands, the latter of which were rolled out during Taylor Swift's two stadium shows this summer.

Queen City Taphouse, located on the stadium's west sideline, was also renovated and renamed The Jungle Bar. A new market, The Perch, is now open on the east and west canopies. Skyline Chili stands, two new Tenders, Love and Chicken locations and a Smoke and Sizzle barbeque restaurant were also added.

How to show tickets to get into a Bengals game

Fans can access their mobile tickets through the official Bengals app, which is free to download.

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Green Bay Packers on Friday for their first preseason game.

Is Paycor Stadium cashless?

Paycor Stadium is cashless, which means fans can make purchases with credit cards, debit cards or mobile payment.

Visitors with cash can use one of the stadium's cash-to-card kiosks. Use kiosks to upload funds onto a payment card that you can use anywhere, not just at the stadium.

What is Paycor Stadium's bag policy?

Only clear bags and small clutch purses are allowed inside Paycor Stadium. Exceptions can be made for medically necessary items.

These items are prohibited:

Alcoholic beverages.

Pets, except service animals.

Beverage containers, except unopened water bottles.

Chairs.

Coolers (unless medically required).

Confetti.

Illegal substances.

Noisemakers.

Obscene or indecent clothing.

Recording equipment.

Segways and motorized scooters. Mobility devices are allowed.

Sticks, bats, poles, clubs and selfie sticks.

Strollers.

Thermal containers.

Tripods and monopods.

Umbrellas.

Professional cameras.

Video cameras.

Weapons.

Remote controlled aircrafts and drones.

Any other items deemed dangerous or inappropriate.

Fans visited Paycor Stadium this week for the Bengals' open practice. The stadium is located in downtown Cincinnati, near The Banks.

How to park for a Bengals game

For a guaranteed spot, you can purchase parking in advance, which is available for individual games via Ticketmaster.

There are a number of Bengals parking lots and additional parking all around downtown Cincinnati. For more information, visit bengals.com/stadium/parking-and-directions. The rideshare pick up and drop off spot is located near the intersection of Second and Rosa Parks streets.

Is tailgating allowed outside Paycor Stadium?

Tailgating is permitted in all parking lots surrounding the stadium.

Surface lots 1, 1U, A, B, D, E, Hilltop, Hilltop North and Broadway Lot open four hours prior to kickoff. Bengals parking lots close two hours after the end of the game, and tailgating must conclude no later than midnight for night games.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals: Paycor Stadium bag policy, parking, tickets, more