Going behind enemy lines to preview Packers-Rams in Week 15

The Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football” in Week 15. Matt LaFleur’s team desperately needs a win to stay alive down the stretch, while the defending Super Bowl champs are already eliminated from playoff contention and playing for pride with four games to go.

To help preview the matchup, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire provided answers to these five questions:

What should we expect from Baker Mayfield in his second appearance for the Rams?

Rams Wire: He deserves a ton of credit for the comeback, but let’s not forget the Rams scored three points total before their last two drives. He should have a much firmer grasp of the offense with a week-plus to prepare after only getting two days last time around, and it was fun to see him actually push the ball down the field after watching John Wolford and Bryce Perkins take short throws week after week. I think Mayfield will play relatively well in this one after showing good pocket awareness and decision-making when he was under pressure. I could see 200-plus yards and a touchdown with no picks.

How much are injuries to blame for the Rams disappointing season?

Rams Wire: They’ve been a big part of it, and it’s not just their stars who have gone down – though losing Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Aaron Donald has killed the Rams’ playoff chances. The offensive line has been decimated by injuries, as has the secondary and defensive line. The Rams are playing and starting players they probably never expected to this season, which tells you everything you need to know about the state of this roster.

How bad has the Rams offensive line been this season?

Rams Wire: To be fair, it’s not their fault they’ve had to start multiple players at each position besides right tackle. However, no matter which offensive line combination they’ve trotted out there, it’s been a struggle. Rob Havenstein has been the only steady blocker up front, though center Brian Allen has been solid when healthy, too. Every quarterback who’s taken the field for the Rams has been under constant pressure, which has made it tough for them to push the ball down the field.

No Cooper Kupp, no Allen Robinson, no OBJ. Who is going to be catching passes for the Rams on MNF?

Rams Wire: A bunch of guys most Packers fans have probably never heard of. Van Jefferson will be the top receiver, alongside Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell. Brandon Powell will get some opportunities as a gadget-type player, too, while Austin Trammell will be the fifth option. Mayfield and Skowronek had a strong connection last week, with Mayfield completing seven of his eight passes thrown Skowronek’s way, so I would expect him to see a bunch of opportunities. Tyler Higbee will be an option at tight end, as well, but he’s had a down year catching the ball.

Packers are favorites, but how can the Rams pull off the upset?

Rams Wire: I think it’ll come down to whether the Rams can run the ball against the Packers. Running it has been a struggle all year long, but this is the Rams’ best chance to move the ball successfully on the ground against a bad run defense. The Rams will also need to stand tall in the red zone like they have all season because the difference in this one could be limiting the Packers to field goals instead of touchdowns. I’ll say the Packers win, 21-13

