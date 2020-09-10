What’s going on with Bears OLB Robert Quinn?

As the Chicago Bears prepare to open the regular season, there are a number of questions ahead of the Week 1 match-up against the Detroit Lions.

There have been concerns about running back David Montgomery’s status for the season opener, which teammate Tarik Cohen said was made a bigger deal than it actually was.

But there is reason to be concerned about the status of outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who did not practice Wednesday. That’s nothing new for Quinn, who has barely practiced during training camp practices. His only full practice in team drills came in the scrimmage at Soldier Field.

The Bears have preached all offseason that they weren’t worried about Quinn’s status for the regular season. But it’s fair to wonder, what the heck is going on with Quinn?

Bears OLB Robert Quinn was a no-go for practice today. He has barely practiced at all. Matt Nagy keeps saying don't worry about it. I think missing the first practice of Week 1 is cause for concern. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 9, 2020





Quinn was officially listed with an ankle injury on Wednesday’s practice report, which is certainly a development. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Quinn was ramping up following what a team called a personal issue.

When general manager Ryan Pace was asked about Quinn’s status heading into the regular season, he didn’t sound too concerned about him being behind with this defense.

“The best thing he does is get after the quarterback and rush the passer, so it’s not like you know there’s a ton of Xs and Os necessarily with some of that — just get off the ball and get the corner,” Pace said. “But we feel good about where he is from knowing our defense even if he has had a little bit of a short training camp.”

Nagy spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice, so he’ll field questions about Quinn’s status on Thursday. Perhaps then we’ll get a little clarity on the situation. But, with Nagy, I wouldn’t count on it.

Related