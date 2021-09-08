What’s going on with Bears NT Eddie Goldman?

Bryan Perez
·1 min read
In this article:
It isn’t time to sound the alarm yet, but according to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns, there’s some concern beginning to circulate about Bears NT Eddie Goldman’s availability in Week 1’s Sunday night showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jahns tweeted Wednesday that Chicago’s decision to work out several unemployed defensive linemen this week is a result of a potential Goldman ailment.

This would obviously be a huge blow to the Bears’ defense and would force rookie seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga into a much bigger role than initially expected.

Goldman missed the entire 2020 season after opting out due to COVID-19.

The Bears added Margus Hunt to the practice squad shortly after Jahns’ tweet, adding fuel to the fire surrounding Goldman.

We’ll provide updates on Goldman as soon as they become available.

