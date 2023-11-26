Going out with a bang: Inside QB Joe Milton's Tennessee football senior day

Joe Milton’s emotions were long gone by the time he began his long walk across the field at Neyland Stadium.

The Tennessee football quarterback got those out of the way Friday night. He had his final pregame throwing session then and got choked up by the locker room tunnel. Milton was clear-headed Saturday, having wiped the mechanisms of his mind a day prior. The result was a senior quarterback at his very best.

“Just playing inside of this stadium one last time, it was amazing,” Milton said.

Milton orchestrated a fine finale on senior day and soaked it all in, throwing for a career-best 383 yards on 22-for-33 passing. He had six touchdowns — four passing and two rushing — to power No. 21 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) to a 48-24 win against Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-10).

Joe Milton went out with a bang for Tennessee football

Milton was the final player to depart from the southeast corner at Neyland Stadium, his teammates having jogged or walked away.

He walked solo from the corner then ran to midfield for an SEC Network interview.

“You go out with a bang,” Milton said. “Every game, you try to do that. But the most important one is the last one inside of the stadium. You show a team that is how we play when we get inside of this stadium. That is the legacy that I am going to hold onto.”

Saturday was Milton at his most magnificent. He completed all three passes on the first drive, hitting fellow senior Ramel Keyton for a 56-yard touchdown.

He didn’t let up. He threw a dart to tight end McCallan Castles for a touchdown then tight end Jacob Warren. He had thrown for 166 yards by the end of the first quarter and more than 200 yards by halftime. He scored his first rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Why Josh Heupel was proud of Joe Milton against Vanderbilt

Milton left the on-field interview and stopped with senior defensive end Tyler Baron to take pictures. He hugged Jessica Brewster, who works with Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He embraced quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle.

“I’m proud of his resiliency (to) continue to prepare, fight and compete extremely well,” coach Josh Heupel said. “He was really good throughout the course of the football game. Decisive, was in the right spot, and recognized coverage. Just some really good things.”

It was a dialed-in version of the Tennessee quarterback at the end of his up-and-down season. It started beautifully against Virginia. It was average in September. It was efficient and effective in late October and early November. It finished on a high note.

Milton had never thrown for more than 300 yards in a game at Tennessee or for more than three touchdowns at either Tennessee or Michigan. He topped both totals. Then he became the first Vols quarterback since 2009 to account for six touchdowns when he rolled into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Joe Milton got 'pretty much all you ask for' as senior

Milton walked the 10 yards from the 20-yard line to the 10 on the north side of Neyland Stadium. Then he ran the final stretch, going under the goalposts and down the tunnel.

The sixth-year senior reflected on a shaky journey a half-hour later. He didn’t play much his first two years at Michigan, then was a starter for the Wolverines during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. He transferred to Tennessee and won the starting job. He was injured in Week 2 and Hendon Hooker never let go of the QB1 role. He was a reliable backup in 2022 then grasped the job in his final season.

“You just look back at those things and I just never gave myself the fruits of the labor,” Milton said. “This is the longest season I have ever been in. Making it through, being able to go game from game and flushing the last one. That is pretty much all you ask for.”

ADAMS: Tennessee football rivalry with Vanderbilt gets a 'little chippy' but ends up predictably

Milton couldn’t ask for much more Saturday. He hid his emotions from his coaches Friday by the tunnel, wanting to show his toughness as the reality of his final regular-season college football game set in.

He ran through that same tunnel Saturday as the remaining fans applaud him. He held a hand up and disappeared.

