Who is going to backup Jonathan Taylor at running back for the Colts?

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts had to watch Zack Moss walk away in the offseason.

Indianapolis picked up Moss on the cheap, helped him prove he could handle a starter’s workload in the NFL and then had to watch him graduate to bigger and better things, signing for a chance to start in Cincinnati instead of another season spent backing up Jonathan Taylor.

And then the Colts made a somewhat surprising move.

Indianapolis did not replace Moss. Not with an outside signing in free agency, anyway. In an offseason filled with veteran running backs changing teams, the Colts let the market fly by.

“To me, that says they like the guys they’ve got in the room,” Colts running back Evan Hull said.

Hull, a second-year back coming off a season-ending knee injury, is one of those guys. Trey Sermon, a former third-round pick who has already played for three different teams in his career, is another, perhaps the leader to step into the role Moss played behind Taylor. Tyler Goodson, the back on the end of Gardner Minshew’s ill-fated pass in the season finale, is the third.

Any one of the three has a chance to follow the path Moss successfully walked behind Taylor the past two seasons.

“Talking with Zack all through last year, he took advantage of his opportunity and made the most of it, and it worked out well for him,” Sermon said. “The same can happen for me.”

Sermon might be the most likely player to step into the backup role.

The overall numbers — 78 carries, 346 yards, one touchdown over three seasons and three separate teams — might not look like he has it in him.

But the Bills were willing to part with Moss for almost anything when the Colts traded for him two years ago, and in Sermon’s only chance to play a lead role, he ripped off 88 yards on 17 carries against Pittsburgh last fall.

“I feel like I fit very well in this offense,” Sermon said. “I’m more comfortable, I’m in sync with the offensive line. … That’s my biggest thing, and I felt like I was able to showcase that against Pittsburgh.”

Sermon has bounced around the NFL more than most third-round picks.

Drafted by the 49ers, he spent one season in San Francisco, found himself cut loose at the end of the next training camp and picked up by Philadelphia, then repeated the same process with the Eagles and the Colts last year.

“There was definitely some frustration,” Sermon said.

But there has been some consistency in Sermon’s career.

Now headed into his second season with the Colts, the Ohio State product is in his third year in Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen’s offense.

The work shows.

“Trey sure does get the ball to the right place a whole lot,” Cooter said. “Goody has come in and, shoot, he plays fast, he gets open in the pass game, makes nice catches. … And then Evan Hull, on his way back from injury, has done a nice job coming in and getting himself back going, getting his ball in the hands.”

Hull, the team’s fifth-round pick a year ago, went through a different sort of frustration last year.

Offered an opportunity by injuries to Taylor and Moss, Hull got the vast majority of the work at running back in training camp, then suffered a knee injury just eight snaps into his NFL debut.

Hull initially believed he’d avoided a season-ending injury.

“Initially, there were some loose bodies in me, and we were thinking, ‘I’ll get a little scope, get it cleaned up and go from there,'” Hull said. “When they went in there, they saw that the meniscus needed more attention.”

A lot more attention.

Hull had suffered a “root tear” of his meniscus, a tear at the spot where the meniscus attaches to the bone, a far more serious injury than a typical tear to the body of the meniscus. A normal tear to the meniscus would likely have cost Hull half the season; instead he was on crutches for a full eight weeks.

The running back was not cleared to return to full football action until a couple of weeks before the beginning of the team’s organized team activities.

But Hull feels like his training camp work will pay dividends as he competes for playing time this season.

“That can be some of the most intense times,” Hull said. “That’s when we’re being evaluated, that’s when the competition level rises.”

Hull, like Goodson, was initially acquired by the Colts because of his pass-catching ability.

If he’s going to challenge Sermon for snaps behind Taylor, Hull must prove he can handle the workload between the tackles.

“Versatility isn’t just being able to catch the ball,” Hull said. “Versatility is being able to catch the ball, but it’s also being able to, on first and second down, when you’ve got an inside zone, being able to take it up the seam, get those extra yards after contact.”

Moss was able to prove he could handle everything the Colts needed when Taylor wasn’t available.

But the competition for his job, or for a backup-by-committee approach, is only in the beginning stages at this point.

“That’s to be determined,” Cooter said. “That’s to be answered based on how camp goes and how those guys play. … There’s some great opportunities ahead of those guys to get carries, get playing time, to earn that game action.”

Moss has already shown what a backup can do when he gets those opportunities.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Trey Sermon, Evan Hull begin battle for Colts backup RB job