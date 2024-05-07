'Going to go back to playing Aggies softball': Texas A&M coach Trisha Ford previews SEC Tournament

"I think everybody is (different) to be honest with you. But we can absolutely take confidence in it. I think we do much better with opponents that we're familiar with. We've played the both of them and they were both tough games," Ford explained. "Mississippi State has done a good job of continuing to get better and so has South Carolina. It's going to go back to playing Aggies softball. We've gotta pitch well, we've been playing very clean defense. The other piece is having those timely hits. I think the first and last one, we could tighty up a little bit.

"(Emiley Kennedy) has been in a lot of bad luck. We've put her in four games at the end or extras and she's actually gotten a loss but only pitched like an inning or so. That makes it a little bit tougher, but one of the perks or responsibilities for being that pitcher in a staff.

"For me, it's about going back and playing our game, executing the short game. Continuing those pieces, that's what's going to really help us win, especially as we continue this conference tournament and postseason, is being able to execute those little things."