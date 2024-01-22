After going 1-1 last week, Wisconsin drops two spots in both major top 25 polls

MADISON – After splitting two games last week, Wisconsin dropped two spots in both major top 25 polls on Monday.

UW slipped to No. 10 in the USA Today coaches poll and to No. 13 in The Associated Press poll top 25 men’s basketball poll.

UW (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) suffered a four-point road loss to Penn State but rebounded with a 12-point home victory over Indiana.

The Badgers have two games this week. They face host Minnesota at 6 p.m. Tuesday and return home to host Michigan State on Friday.

Greg Gard's team is alone in first place but Purdue and Illinois are close behind

The first-place Badgers open the week one-half game ahead of Purdue (17-2, 6-2) and one game ahead of Illinois (14-4, 5-2).

UW, Purdue and Illinois are the only Big Ten teams with fewer than three league losses. Each team plays twice this week.

Purdue hosts Michigan on Tuesday and plays Sunday at Rutgers.

Illinois plays Wednesday at Northwestern and hosts Indiana on Saturday.

Will point guard Elijah Hawkins return to Minnesota's lineup on Tuesday?

The Gophers are coming off a 76-66 road loss to Michigan State, their third consecutive defeat. They were without point guard Elijah Hawkins (ankle) in that game, however, and still forged a 52-52 tie with 5 minutes 39 seconds left before the Spartans pulled away late.

Hawkins is just sixth on the team in scoring at 8.1 points per game and is shooting just 35.4% but leads the Big Ten in assists (132) and is averaging 7.8 assists and 2.7 turnovers per game.

Hawkins’ status for Tuesday is to be determined.

Greg Gard's team is well ahead of the pace the Badgers set last season

A victory Tuesday at Minnesota would give UW seven Big Ten victories and 15 victories overall.

The Badgers hit those marks last season with a 64-59 home victory over Michigan – on Feb. 14.

That left UW 7-8 in the Big Ten and 15-10 overall.

Badgers continue to roll up points, roll over foes

UW has scored at least 70 points in 12 consecutive games. That is the program's longest streak since the 1970-71 team hit that mark in 13 consecutive games. UW is averaging 76.5 points per game, the program's highest mark since the 1993-94 team averaged 77.9 points per game.

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit holds his cheek after being elbowed in the face by Indiana guard CJ Gunn (not pictured), as Badgers head coach Greg Gard talks to an official during their game last Friday.

