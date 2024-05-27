Gogic's commitment to the cause

Just five players featured in every single minute of their side's Scottish Premiership season.

Jack Butland, Liam Kelly, Dimitar Mitov, Zach Hemming and, finally, Alex Gogic. There's one crucial difference between St Mirren's Cypriot warrior and the rest of the quintet.

He's not allowed to use his hands.

While the goalkeepers deserve credit for their durability - including fellow Buddie Hemming - Gogic spent the season getting stuck into the action as Stephen Robinson's side ended their long wait for European football.

St Mirren's player of the year earned the adoration of the Paisley faithful with his bravery, in-game intelligence and ultimately, his commitment in the form of a three-year contract extension.

Could he repeat the feat next year?