Gogic says contract talks 'can wait' as St Mirren eye Europe

Alex Gogic says he is putting contract talks on hold as the St Mirren defender puts his full focus on helping the club secure a European place.

The 30-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of this season, has been key in the Paisley side's second straight top-six finish.

Reports suggest the Cypriot is set to commit his long-term future to the club, but Gogic says he wants no distractions.

"I just want to focus and hit the target of trying to get into Europe," he said. "[Contract talks] can wait and we will decide after we get into Europe.

"Since I came here the first time on loan, I've enjoyed every minute of it. And I’m still enjoying it. We will see what the future holds."

On the prospect of claiming the final European spot, Gogic added: "We are not quite there yet. We know how important the [Dundee] win is, but there are still three more games to go."