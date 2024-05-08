Gogic loving life at St Mirren

St Mirren defender Alex Gogic says he "loves everything about Scotland" after extending his stay with the club.

The Cyprus international's previous deal was due to expire in the summer, but has signed a new contract in Paisley until 2027, and he has been reminiscing about his journey to this point.

“I didn’t (think about playing in Scottish football) when I was younger,” he said.

“My agent called me and asked if I wanted to try out at Hamilton. I said yes, I would rather play in the top division in Scotland than lower leagues in England.

“I think my trial with the under-23s was against Rangers and the second one was against Ross County so I went to the Highlands on trial.

“It was good – I got four seasons in one day as well. Football-wise it was good. I loved every minute of it.

“I love everything about Scotland, the people, the country – not the weather but I am used to it now. When the sun is out you can’t beat Scotland.”

With three Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining, Gogic wants St Mirren to go one better than last season's sixth-placed finish and secure European football.

Stephen Robinson's side sit fifth, five points ahead of Dundee and six behind Kilmarnock.

“Last season we finished in the top six but after the split we only got two points," the 30-year-old said.

“The gaffer’s point was we have to do better this season. With the quality we have and the quality I see every day I think European football should be our goal.

“Obviously the club is not the biggest in Scotland with budget and stuff but with the quality the gaffer has brought in we should be able to do that.

“I have always dreamed of playing in Europe. It would be amazing. I have played with my national team and to play with my club team would be a different feeling.”