'Gogic cannot be allowed to leave'

We asked for your thoughts after St Mirren beat Dundee 3-1 to strengthen their grip on fifth-place in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

John: Lock Alex Gogic in the cellar. Simply can’t be allowed to leave the club.

Anon: An excellent performance and no less than we deserved. Possibly could have been a goal or two more but won't complain. We have to try to keep Gogic for next season as he has been immense for us.

Alistair: I am so used to the annual relegation battle over the years, it's dreamland to think it might be a European slot for the wonderful Saints! I am old enough to remember the UEFA game against Elfsborg, so it's going to be a dream come true to be back in Europe. Stephen Robinson and the players have been magnificent. I am amazed he has not been poached.

Craig: A performance worthy of Robinson's 100th game. Took the game to Dundee from the off and didn't give them a chance. The team were brave and showed their character, hopefully silencing those questioning their bottle of late! Amazing team and manager, savouring every moment. Get the contract signed Gogic. Would love to see him leading us into Europe.

Alex: Our best manager since Alex Ferguson and the best squad we've had in 40 years.

Martin: I can't wait for a wee European trip. Hopefully the good times are back and here to stay. C'mon you Saints.