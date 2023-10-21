Gogglebox's Stephen Lustig-Webb withdraws from Dancing On Ice

ITV

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb has withdrawn from the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice after suffering an injury.

The reality star had been announced as a contestant on the 16th series of the ITV show, but has now withdrawn from the series after sustaining a broken ankle while training.

"Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training," a spokesperson for the show told Digital Spy. "He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery."

It has been confirmed that Stephen sustained a break to his left ankle while training, and has withdrawn from the competition on the advice of medical professionals. It is not yet known whether Stephen will be replaced on the series by a new contestant.

The 16th series of the reality show is set to premiere in early 2024 with a nine week series, with other celebrities on the roster including Claire Sweeney, Ryan Thomas, Greg Rutherford and Ricky Norwood.

Stephen made his name on Gogglebox after debuting on the show in 2013, but called time on his stint earlier this year as he departed the show alongside husband Daniel.

"We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities," they said in a statement. "We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.



"We are extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them, and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love & support over the years. It's been an absolute ride and absolute pleasure."

Following his exit, Stephen teased that he wasn't necessarily finished with reality television, saying: "If I was approached, I would like to do Celeb Bear Grylls – I think I could cope really well.

"But the worst part of the experience would be eating stuff – something like rats would be my nightmare. I hope we get to do more reality TV – you never know. I do love I'm A Celeb . I do like to eat."

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX. Gogglebox airs and streams on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.

