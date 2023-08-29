Gogglebox star confirms real reason Baggs family quit show

Jo Hale - Getty Images

Gogglebox star Joe Baggs has spoken out about the real reason his family left the hit Channel 4 reality show.

Joe rose to fame as he regularly reviewed the week's telly from the comfort of his living room alongside his parents Terry and Lisa, and his brother George.

However, the Baggs family announced their exit from Gogglebox back in May 2022 with an emotional message to fans after "three incredible seasons" on the programme.

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Related: Scarlett Moffatt slams mum-shamers over "unsolicited parenting advice"

Looking back at his time on Gogglebox, Joe's now revealed his true motivations for leaving the show behind.

"We decided that there were things we wanted to do that we couldn't do while we were on the show," he explained on The Useless Hotline podcast. "There is a reason why there's not many young people on there.

"It's because we're in this new age of social media that me and George love so much."

Channel 4

Related: Former Gogglebox star unveils first tattoo as tribute to wife

Chatting further, Joe explained how he hoped leaving Gogglebox would free him up for more exciting opportunities.

"I couldn't see myself just coming home every week and eating a takeaway and doing that for the rest of my life," he added. "There's so much more I wanted to do, that's why we ended up leaving."

Jo Hale - Getty Images

Related: Gogglebox star Jenny Newby welcomes new family member

Confirming their departure from the show last year, the Baggs family released a statement on Instagram that made it clear they'd adored their experience on the show.

"We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it's truly been the opportunity of a lifetime," they wrote. "With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn't commit to filming another series but are so grateful for the opportunity."

Gogglebox airs and streams on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.

You Might Also Like