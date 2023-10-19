Gogglebox’s Malone family left heartbroken as they announce death of their rottweiler Dave

Gogglebox stars, the Malone family, have announced the death of their beloved rottweiler Dave.

The Manchester-based family have appeared on the Channel 4 show since 2014 alongside their pooch Dave, who had long been a source of many comedic moments, usually involving dad Tom Senior.

Sharing the sad news on X, formerly known as Twitter, the family wrote: “There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling or how much we loved you, Dave.

“You helped everyone see the true lovable nature of Rotties. We were blessed to have you for 12 and a half years.”

Following their announcement, the official Gogglebox account reshared the post on their account and added: “RIP Dave the Gogglebox legend. He will be truly missed on the Malone’s sofa and on all our screens.”

In light of the heartbreaking news, viewers shared their condolences online, with one fan penning: “Am genuinely so sad, Dave made me laugh every time he landed on that sofa, he will be missed by so many.”

We were blessed to have you for 12and a half years xx💔💔🐾 pic.twitter.com/WDqhvop9u6 — Gogglebox Malones (@TheMalonesGB) October 18, 2023

“I’m absolutely gutted for you all. I really am. He had me in fits of laughter on quite a few occasions,” another commented.

A third added: “All the dogs are the best part of Gogglebox. Dave was the best of them.”

The news follows the departure of one of the show’s original cast members, Brighton-based hairdresser Stephen Webb.

The star, who has appeared on the show since its first season in 2013, revealed that he and husband Daniel Lustig-Webb wouldn’t be returning to the show for its 22nd series last month.

Webb wrote on social media: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

“We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.”

The couple then thanked Channel 4 and the production company, Studio Lambert, behind the series “for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show”.