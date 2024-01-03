Goga Bitadze hammers it home

Bowers should be a top-15 pick.
Sean McVay ended any speculation about his desire to coach the Rams next season.
Ryan was an accomplished quarterback and an accomplished mathematician, both during and after his NFL career.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
These 10 fantasy assets helped championship teams secure the title in Week 17. Jorge Martin highlights them and more.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Whether you're fighting for a championship or trying to end the fantasy season on a high note, Matt Harmon breaks down what to watch for in Week 17.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
The WNBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from Brittney Griner's return to the court to the Aces' back-to-back titles to league expansion. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.