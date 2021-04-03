Goga Bitadze with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters

The Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the absence of star guard Stephen Curry on Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa, Fla. Curry recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Thursday in his second game back since returning from a bruised tailbone. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player shot 9-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range in the 116-109 setback to the Heat.