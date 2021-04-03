Goga Bitadze with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Goga Bitadze (Indiana Pacers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/02/2021
Brad Wanamaker (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers, 04/02/2021
It was one-way traffic for Tyrell Fortune in his rematch with Jack May at Bellator 255.
The Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the absence of star guard Stephen Curry on Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa, Fla. Curry recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Thursday in his second game back since returning from a bruised tailbone. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player shot 9-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3-point range in the 116-109 setback to the Heat.
Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.
Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.
The PGA Tour and PGA of America released statements on Saturday related to Georgia's controversial new voting regulation laws.
Evan Fournier dropped 20 points in the fourth quarter of Friday night's win over the Rockets and made some Celtics history in the process.
This might be the last time we see anything close to this Steelers roster.
The Sixers MVP candidate has been out since March 12.
Some teams even want to change the buyout system in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement.
No one was happy after the Warriors' 130-77 loss to Toronto.
Kevin Durant and James Harden could only laugh during the Nets blowout against the Charlotte Hornets.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit scored a knockout blow on colleague Dan Orlovsky
Kik Hernndez did something that no Red Sox player had done on Opening Day since Dustin Pedroia pulled it off back in 2008.
McLemore shot 40.0% on 3-pointers a season ago with James Harden and Mike D'Antoni, but he never found the same form under Stephen Silas.
The Heat defeated the Pacers, 92-87. Jimmy Butler recorded 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Caris LeVert tallied 14 points, six assists and four steals for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 24-24 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 21-25.
Hill has sold the jersey number twice with the Rams
One of the most dominant female fighters in MMA history will return this spring in a rematch.
That's .... a VERY high asking price.
After an active free agency so far for Dallas, has it been successful? Todd Archer weighed in on the moves that could pay dividends in 2021.