Goff's turnovers loom large in Rams loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jared Goff is piling up turnovers at an alarming rate for the Los Angeles Rams. If he can't get back on track soon, he could hand the NFC West title over to another contender.

Goff threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during the Rams' 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He has 10 turnovers in his last four games and 14 on the season — tied for second among quarterbacks.

“Anytime that you turn it over as many times as we did, and he did, it’s just got to be better, and he’s capable of it," coach Sean McVay said. “But we’ve got to be able to get it done.”

Goff passed for 376 yards and three touchdowns in last Monday's win at Tampa Bay, but his struggles against San Francisco continued. He was 19 of 31 for 198 yards in his fourth straight loss to the Niners.

In his last four games against San Francisco, Goff has a 56.1% completion rate with four touchdowns, four interceptions and a 70.3 passer rating. The fifth-year quarterback has a rating over 90 against NFC West counterparts Seattle and Arizona.

“I mean, it’s two teams that know each other very well. It’s two defenses that are very sound, that make you work for everything," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Goff said there wasn't any common thread in his recent spate of turnovers, other than needing to take better care of the ball. McVay said Goff does need to do a better job when he throws the ball away.

Goff's second interception was returned 24 yards for a touchdown by Javon Kinlaw, putting the Niners up 14-3 in the third quarter.

“I have to just be smart with my decision-making and take care of the ball better. You know, on the fumble I have to make sure I have better control of it while I am getting tackled,” Goff said.

Goff's struggles ruined what was another good day by the Rams defense. Troy Hills' 20-yard fumble return following Aaron Donald's strip sack late in the third quarter. That was part of a run when Los Angeles scored 17 points in about 3 1/2 minutes to take a 20-17 lead early in the fourth.

But the Rams (7-4) weren't able to hold on. Now they need Philadelphia to beat Seattle on Monday night. A Seahawks win puts them back on top of the NFC West and drops the Rams to the fifth seed in the NFC.

“Guys that we’re counting on have to be able to make plays in crunch time moments. And those are things that need to happen if we're capable of being that team,” McVay said.

