Is Goff better than Stafford right now? Warner weighs in
Is Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff better than Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford right now? NFL Network's Kurt Warner weighs in.
The Panthers were without RB Christian McCaffrey (rest), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and S Xavier Woods (hamstring) at Wednesday's practice.
Here are seven stats to know for the Philadelphia Eagles Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett gave the Chiefs some significant bulletin-board material last week. He told reporters that he didn’t see much difference in Kansas City’s offensive line from 2020 to now and that the Bucs had an opportunity to dominate the game with a sort of coming out party. As we know by now, [more]
The fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn on Saturday in London is in jeopardy after Benn failed drug test.
Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL Dec. 12, about a month before Jameson Williams' injury
Baltimore’s run game is getting closer to receiving another boost. Running back Gus Edwards has been designated to return from the physically unable to perform list. The Ravens now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. Edwards tore his ACL during practice in September of last year, just before the start of [more]
The group is really improving as the season goes on. #GoBlue
It's easy to critique Justin Fields for not hitting a wide-open Darnell Mooney against the Giants. But he was just doing as he was told.
Gilbert Burns says he hopes Khamzat Chimaev changes the company he keeps so he can be disciplined in his career.
The Commanders are just four weeks into the Carson Wentz experience, but things already sound like they're turning for the worst in our nation's capitol. By Adam Hermann
Page Six reported on Tuesday that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, have both retained divorce lawyers.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
Robert Kraft reportedly disagreed with the decision to start Brian Hoyer in Week 4
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
One Patriots legend had harsh criticism for rookie cornerback Jack Jones after his performance in last week's loss to the Packers.
#Bills, Tavon Austin mutually agree to part ways:
After losing their second quarterback in as many weeks, the Patriots turned to a familiar face that has already won a Super Bowl with the team to help bolster a QB room searching for healthy bodies. No, it’s not Tom Brady.