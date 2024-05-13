Goff becomes highest-paid player in Lions history with $212m deal, say reports

Jared Goff has experienced a career renaissance in Detroit Photograph: Rick Osentoski/AP

The Detroit Lions have rewarded quarterback Jared Goff with a four-year, $212m contract extension, according to multiple reports.

ESPN and NFL.com reported the news on Monday afternoon, with sources indicating $170m of the contract is guaranteed. His current contract was due to expire at the end of the 2024 season, and the new deal would make Goff the highest-paid player in Lions history.

The former No 1 overall pick arrived in Detroit as part of the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Goff was not expected to be a star with the Lions after a number of mediocre seasons with the Rams, but he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and last season he led Detroit to the NFC championship game for the first time since 1991. In his three seasons with Detroit, the 29-year-old has thrown 78 touchdowns and only 27 interceptions. He ranks second in the NFL in total yards (9,013) and touchdown to interception ratio (3.1) over the last two seasons.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes had indicated in February that the team were keen to tie Goff to a long-term deal.

“I’ve always had belief in Jared,” said Holmes. “You guys have always heard me. I don’t know what more needs to be said from a leadership or performance standpoint,”

The Lions, a longtime punchline in the NFL, have become a force to be reckoned with in the NFC North in the last few seasons, and also signed offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown to long-term deals this offseason.

Goff’s average salary of $53m under the deal would put him second only to Joe Burrow ($55m) among NFL quarterbacks.