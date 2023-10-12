What goes into wet-ball preparations for Notre Dame football with rain, USC headed to town?

SOUTH BEND — USC punt returners aren’t the only ones dodging simulated raindrops in practice this week with storms in the forecast for Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday via Zoom that such preparations are ongoing for his team as well.

“We’ve done wet-ball drills obviously throughout the season, but yeah, this week, too, including special teams, we try to make sure we’re using a wet ball,” Freeman said. “It’s for those specialists but also for the returners. We’ve done some things to make sure that they are able to execute their assignment with a wet ball.”

Persistent issue: 'Tackling is difficult,' safety Xavier Watts says, as Notre Dame football prepares for USC

Wind gusts up to 20 mph are forecast for Saturday night’s 7:30 kickoff. Temperatures could dip to 44 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

The Internet was treated this week to a video clip of a Trojans staff member dousing a punt returner with what appeared to be a lawn sprayer. While not commenting on that technique in particular, Freeman suggested that Irish special teams coordinator Marty Biagi has a few outside-the-box drills of his own for expected inclement weather games.

#USC staffers sprayed water at punt returners today during practice in hopes of simulating the rainy environment the Trojans will face in South Bend. pic.twitter.com/7k4nU5J9Jw — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) October 10, 2023

“That might be spraying the ball, making it wet or continuously trying to distract returners in different ways to catch a wet ball,” Freeman said. “We’ve addressed it Tuesday, Wednesday and we’ll do it again today.”

Irish kicker Spencer Shrader, who connected on field goals of 53 and 54 yards last week at Louisville, is a South Florida grad transfer who trains year-round in rainy Florida.

USC had to play three overtimes to survive unranked Arizona last week when a botched snap on a chip-shot field goal kept redshirt sophomore kicker Denis Lynch from winning the game in regulation. Field conditions at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum did not appear to be a factor.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame football prepare for rainy night vs. USC