Godwin-Malife joins Burton from Swindon

Udoka Godwin-Malife is Burton's ninth summer signing [Getty Images]

Burton Albion have signed defender Udoka Godwin-Malife from Swindon Town on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old featured 43 times and was voted Swindon's players' player of the season in in his solitary campaign with the Robins.

He moved to the Wiltshire club from Forest Green Rovers, where he made more than 120 appearances in both League One and League Two over four seasons.

"Burton feel like the right move for me in this stage in my career," Godwin-Malife told the club website.

“Playing in League One again is also an important factor for me joining, because I back myself with my capabilities and qualities to cope and progress at the level."