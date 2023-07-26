'It's God's timing': Tee Higgins talks contract at Cincinnati Bengals training camp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs with a catch during a training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

On the second snap of 11-on-11 drills at the Cincinnati Bengals first training camp session on Wednesday afternoon at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, wide receiver Tee Higgins streaked up the sideline and hauled in a deep ball from quarterback Joe Burrow over defensive back Sidney Jones.

It was an appropriate play to shake the rust off from the offseason.

"It felt good, I'm not gonna lie," Higgins laughed. "It brought me back. The chemistry is there with me, (Ja'Marr) Chase and T.B. (Tyler Boyd). It just so happened to me today."

The question is how long will that chemistry be there?

Higgins, 24, has turned in back-to-back 74-catch, 1,000-yard seasons as the Bengals have built one of the league's most explosive offenses. He is one of the young stars on the team who are eligible for a contract extension prior to this season and one of the summer's biggest questions is whether or not the Bengals can keep their star-studded trio of pass-catchers together for the long term.

Despite no deal in place yet, he was still eager to report to camp after spending the majority of the offseason working out at Paycor Stadium.

"You know me. I just want to get my work in and contribute to the team in any way," Higgins said. "That'll happen. It's God's timing."

Joe Burrow hopes weapons stick around

When Burrow took the podium on Wednesday, he called himself one of the best players in the world.

"I love that," Higgins said of Burrow's comments. "I can agree with him. I think he's one of the best players in the world. He's gonna continue to grow."

Higgins also deferred to his quarterback's comments when it came to staying in Cincinnati. On ESPN Tuesday night, Burrow expressed his confidence in keeping Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill attempts to knock the ball loose from wide receiver Tee Higgins during a training camp practice.

"You have guys around you that have helped you have the success you’ve had. Our front office has done a great job of that for the last couple of years of putting us in the best position to succeed the way we have. We’ll see where it goes but I’m confident we will be able to keep everybody," Burrow told ESPN's Field Yates.

"You heard it yesterday with what Joe (Burrow) said. I'm just gonna leave it at that," Higgins said Wednesday.

Another quarterback domino fell Tuesday, when Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signed an extension that made him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback (five-year, $262.5 million). Herbert is represented by the same agency as Higgins, the Laguna Hills, California-based Athletes First.

The obvious correlation would be the ripple effect Herbert's signing has on the Bengals as Burrow would be next in line for a contract extension, followed by Higgins or linebacker Logan Wilson.

"I was happy for him (Herbert) because he's in the same agency as me," Higgins said. "I mean, that contract has nothing to do with me."

Higgins watched Jessie Bates handle same situation

The Bengals and former safety Jessie Bates could not come to terms on a long-term deal prior to last season and he ended up playing on the franchise tag.

Still, Bates played in all 17 regular season games, tallied four interceptions and helped lead the Bengals to a second-straight AFC Championship game appearance before inking a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons in March.

Higgins is ready to follow Bates' approach. The two share the same agent in David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

"He (Bates) kept his head high and finished the season with us and then went and got his money," Higgins said. "Just thinking about that gave me piece of mind, but at the end of the day, like I said, it's God's timing."

