Gods not smiling on Andy Murray as he draws Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne

The tennis gods have not been generous to Andy Murray since his comeback from hip surgery began at the Fever-Tree Championships last week.

Having drawn Nick Kyrgios for his opening match at Queen’s Club on Tuesday, Murray waited until Friday afternoon to confirm that he would enter Monday’s Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

And then, on Saturday, boom. The results of the draw arrived, showing that Murray will have to play triple grand-slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round.

This was a tough break, considering that there are plenty of middle-of-the-road players – the likes of John Millman and Lucas Lacko – who are playing Eastbourne and would have made for a gentler introduction to the tournament.

Admittedly, Wawrinka is the only man ranked below Murray on the entry list, but that is a deceptive statistic because both men have been largely absent from the tour since last year’s Wimbledon because of injury. Rewind 13 months and they stood at No 1 and No 3 in the world.

In Wawrinka’s case, he underwent two operations on his left knee in 2017, leaving a six-inch scar. It has taken him many months to recover the flexibility in the joint, and he was not himself during the European clay-court season. But Wawrinka blitzed the British No 2 Cameron Norrie on Monday at Queen’s, and then gave Sam Querrey a real test in the second round, so he must be regaining some form.

While these two old-stagers prepare for their 19th meeting on the tour (Murray leads by 10 wins to eight in a rivalry that dates back to 2005), the Queen’s final will be contested by a pair of ball-bouncing Balkans: Marin Cilic and Novak Djokovic.

Like the rest of the contingent from the former Yugoslavia, neither Cilic nor Djokovic encountered too many grass courts during their formative years, but they have both grown to love this surface.

Djokovic is a three-time Wimbledon champion whose most recent ATP title came at Eastbourne 51 weeks ago. Cilic was the runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon, where a blister reduced him to a state of tearful frustration.

The other commonality between the Serb and the Croat is a compulsive anxiety that can set in as they step up to the service line, particularly on big points. Djokovic has been known to bounce the ball almost 30 times, and Cilic stretched to similar lengths during January’s Australian Open semi-final against Kyle Edmund. It will be interesting to see how chair umpires deal with this when the shot-clock is introduced at the US Open, because technically the service action doesn’t start until the racket is swung.

Cilic was the first man through to the final after he shaded a big-serving contest with Nick Kyrgios in a pair of tie-break sets. He might have finished second in the ace tally, by 16 to 11, but he was more consistent off the ground and steadier mentally.

Djokovic also needed a tie-break, but he then claimed the only break of the day to set up a 7-6, 6-4 victory over world No 61 Jeremy Chardy. Afterwards, John Inverdale asked him if he had a secret plan to deal with Cilic’s venomous serve. Djokovic grinned and replied: “Two rackets. One in the left hand, one in the right. Hopefully it’s going to surprise him.”

Meanwhile, France have appointed a woman – Amelie Mauresmo, who used to coach Murray – as their Davis Cup captain for the first time. Mauresmo replaces Yannick Noah, who had previously been doubling up as captain of both national team competitions. Henceforth, the French Fed Cup team will be captained by Julien Benneteau.

The doubles final, meanwhile, will have British interest after Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares beat Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic in a deciding tie-break. Their opponents will be Henri Kontinen and Murray’s former partner John Peers.