Godley's Sundheim places at state track and field meet

May 6—Godley High School senior Kade Sundheim competed at the UIL state track and field meet on Thursday at the Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.

Placing eighth in the shot put among Class 4A student athletes, Sundheim posted a final score of 48-9.50.

Sundheim was second at the regional meet last month in Fort Worth. He placed first at the area contest on April 12 and was second at the District 10-4A competition on April 3-4.

This marks the second state bid for the GHS senior this school year, after advancing to state in powerlifting last month.