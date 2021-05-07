Godfrey pitches shutout in Danville victory

May 7—Blayne Godfrey pitched four perfect innings with nine strikeouts to lead host Danville past East Lawrence 18-0 on Thursday to win the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament championship.

Leading 2-0, the Hawks scored six runs in the third inning and 10 in the fourth. Audrey Marshall and Ellie Tucker each finished with four RBIs.

Both teams will advance to the North Regional in Florence.

Earlier in the day, East Lawrence beat Phil Campbell 5-3. Maddie Osborn had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored for East Lawrence. Tori Spears picked up the win with seven innings pitched, four strikeouts, two walks and six hits allowed. Spears also had a double, a single, a walk and two runs scored.

—

Class 7A, Area 8

—

James Clemens 10, Austin 7: Kenley Hilleary led Austin with a double, a single, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Lawren Hayes had triple, a walk and two runs scored.

Class 6A, Area 16

—

Athens 4, Hazel Green 2: Jordyn Johnson had a home run and three RBIs to lead Athens. Morgan Stiles contributed a double and a run scored. Emily Simon pitched six innings with seven strikeouts for the win.

—

Class 6A, Area 14

Hartselle 5, Decatur 0: Jenna Smith tossed a complete game with 15 strikeouts, no walks and four hits allowed for Hartselle. Larissa Preuitt had a home run, a walk, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Aaliayh Hullett had two hits for Decatur.

—

Class 5A, Area 15

—

Russellville 11, Lawrence County 1: Rylie Terry had a single and an RBI for the Red Devils.

—

Class 4A, Area 15

—

West Limestone 3, Priceville 1: Bentley Black led Priceville with two hits, including a home run.

—

West Morgan 3, West Limestone 0: Abby Lindsey struck out seven batters and allowed two hits with no walks for the Rebels. Claire Reeves had a home run and a single.

—

Class 3A, Area 16

—

Elkmont 6, Lauderdale County 2: Abbie Broadway went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs as Elkmont won the area championship. Alyssa Harwell was the winning pitcher with 6 1/3 innings pitched.

—

Class 2A, Area 13

—

Falkville 15, Tanner 0: The Blue Devils scored 12 runs in the first inning. Kameryn Scales was the winning pitcher and contributed at the plate with a double, a single, two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Addie Walker had three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ellie Cate Hill finished with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Paisley Rain Thatch has a hit for Tanner.

—

Hatton 8, Falkville 2: Bradyn Mitchell had two hits with a double, four RBIs and a steal for Hatton. She was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts, and a walk and three hit allowed. Lillie McGregor scored two runs.

Scales and Makenzie Veal each drove in a run for Falkville.

—

Falkville 11, Tanner 1: Brooklyn Melson led Falkville with three RBIs. Elie Lorrance had a home run and two RBIs. Scales and Sydnee Fitzgerald each drove in a pair of runs. Scales, the winning pitcher, had five strikeouts in five innings.

Paige Castrejon went 3-for-3 with a run scored for Tanner.

—

Hatton 3, Falkville 1: Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Hornets rallied with three runs to take the lead for good and win the area championship. Mallory Lane and Ashlyn Potter each had an RBI. Potter picked up the win with three strikeouts, a walk and five hits allowed in seven innings.

Addy Walker had a double and a run scored for the Blue Devils.

Both teams advance to the North Regional in Florence.