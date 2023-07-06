'The Godfather of it all': Varble remembered as influential figure in many lives

Erik Will (left) and Bill Varble (right) share a moment during the 2016 Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Induction.

SHELBY — When former Shelby football coach Erik Will and current baseball coach Jon Amicone decided to get into coaching high school athletics, they knew exactly who they wanted to model their philosophies after.

It was a coach who was at Shelby long before each of them even got into high school and competitive sports, yet they heard stories about a legendary coach who impacted the lives of the Shelby youth so greatly, the life lessons they learned are still cornerstones of their character today.

That was football coach William (Bill) Varble. And now, Will and Amicone both pay their respects to the guys who influenced them to become teachers and coaches as Varble passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 92.

Amicone grew up going to church in Shelby and right across the pew was Varble every Sunday. And every Sunday, Varble spent time speaking to the youth members of the church and those were conversations Amicone will never forget.

"He was a retired teacher and coach, but he always made it a point to talk to young people every Sunday at church," Amicone said. "You could tell he loved working with kids and even if they weren't his own, he would always make it a point to check their grades and make sure they were doing well. He was beloved as a member of our church community and our conversations on Sundays were awesome because as a kid, you are talking to the football coach and you were just in awe.

"But the amazing thing was he was so humble. He never talked about his success and winning. It was all about people to him. If he could affect people positively, that is how he measured his success. He always wanted the best for people more than just winning. I looked up to a man that was larger than life and he influenced the way I teach and coach."

There may not be a better coaching role model than Varble. In 2016, he was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. It was Will who introduced Varble during the induction ceremony and it was an honor Will still credits as one of the best moments of his coaching career.

"When I moved back to Shelby in 2013 to take the head coaching job, I had a few different opportunities to talk to him and I remember telling him those stories," Will said. "He was in his early 80s when I moved back. Steve Hale, who I played for in the 90s, was the head of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association, told me coach Varble is not in the hall of fame and if there was a guy who deserved to be in, it was him and I agreed."

Will then got to work gathering all of Varble's credentials and Hale presented them to the association and it was a no-brainer vote. And it was not surprising. Varble spent 19 years under another legendary Shelby football coach in Bill Wilkins who was best known for leading the Whippets to their first 10-0 season in 1965 as well as a 34-game unbeaten streak that included a 10-0 seasons in 1967 and 1968 and a 9-0-1 year in 1969.

So, taking over for a legend like Wilkins left Varble with the impossible task of following someone with so much success. But, Varble did the impossible. After Wilkins finished with five undefeated teams and 13 Northern Ohio League championships in 22 years and a record of 169-56-14 for a winning percentage of .731, Verble helped the Whippets not miss a beat.

Varble

In 12 seasons as head football coach, Varble went 90-29-1 for a .754 winning percentage topping is predecessor. He won four NOL titles in 1974, 77, 80 and 84 and had four one-loss seasons. Among head football coaches at the school with at least five years of service, he owns the highest winning percentage and is the only one to never have a losing season.

He is a hall of fame in by anyone's standards.

"It was very cool because coach Varble called me and asked if I would introduce him during the hall of fame ceremony," Will said. "Man, it was awesome. It was one of the coolest things to be able to go down and speak so highly of someone I respected as a kid. He was unbelievable. He ran the Shelby pool for years in the summer and was instrumental and may even be the reason Shelby has a male cross country team."

Varble was the track coach and wanted something to help his distance runners improve in the fall. Many around the community thought he was creating a sport in the school that would take football players away, but they quickly found out he was getting a sport going that was going to help his distance runners better so that in the spring, his track teams could compete for Northern Ohio League championships. Some years later, Varble was the lead organizer in getting Shelby High School its own standalone track where the current football stadium is today.

But it was the way he continued the Shelby football tradition that helps his name live on forever.

"He did something that, to me, is one of the most impressive things you can ever do in football," Will said. "Bill Wilkins is considered the best coach in the history of Shelby football and I think he is. What, 13 NOL titles or something crazy like that? Bill Varble takes over for him in the 70s and continued the same legacy. There wasn't a dropoff at all. He kept it going. He did something that is the hardest thing to do when coaching competitive athletics and that is follow a legend and not drop off a step."

Varble's influence also helped Will when he started his coaching career and during the magical 2017 season when the Whippets won a regional championship, Varble was there every step of the way.

"He was still invested in Shelby football and supportive from afar," Will said. "I would always give him a solute before every game because of the respect I had for him. Every small town has that guy who is respected by so many different generations because they were respected by those who came before. I am a junkie for respecting people who did great things for an extended period of time and he did that."

But more than a coaching influence, Varble always seemed to make sure he impacted the youth of Shelby. Like with Amicone at church, Will recalls a special moment when he was in elementary school before he even thought about his high school athletic future.

"He was the head football coach when I was a kid-kid," Will said. "Shelby used to have a general store called Ben Franklin and I was in there one day and coach Varble walked in, patted me on the head and said, 'This one right here is going to be a Whippet.' I remember him saying that. I don't think he even knew me.

"I don't know how it is today, but for a kid who grew up in the 80s and 90s in a small town where football just feels different than any other sport, the head coach of Shelby football was a local celebrity. He was a person of significance. So, when he would talk to you, you listened. I remember him walking down the halls at Auburn Elementry and me and my buddies would be in awe that coach Varble was there."

There was no one too small or too insignificant for Varble. He made sure to treat everyone the same no matter of age or athletic skill level. And it was obvious when the Whippets played their final game at WW Skiles Field during the 2022 season and Varble was in attendance with a front-row seat. There formed a line of former players and Shelby alum who wanted to shake his hand and tell him thank you.

"You could kind of see it at the last home game at Skiles Field against Madison last year when guys from ages of 60 to 30 would come up to him just to shake his hand and talk to him," Amicone said. "You could see the influence he had on the different generations of the people who went through Shelby.

"It was amazing to watch and see what he did. Shelby is a community that has always loved its football through the good times and bad and he was one of very few coaches who set up the love of Shelby football. He was the Godfather of it all to make Shelby the football town that it is."

And it was obvious everyone loved him.

"Coach Varble was special because you will never find a former player who doesn't love him," Will said. "They don't exist. During his final few years, he was playing poker a night or two a month with a bunch of his former players. I'm sure he took all their money with a smile on his face and those guys were happy to lose it to him because he was just such a great person to be around."

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Legendary Shelby football coach Bill Varble passed away at age 92